First Responders First Time "- Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

True Life has been an MTV institution since the late 1990s, but for the first time the network presents a self-shooting project that follows a team of volunteer EMT millennials working at the epicenter of the global pandemic COVID-19. In New York.

"True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders,quot; premieres Tuesday, June 9 at 9 p.m. EST / PST on MTV, and New York nurse Throggs Neck Volunteer Ambulance Corp is one of two medical professionals featured on the episode. The trauma nurse has seen many crazy things in her career, but nothing compares to the last three months of her life on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

"The past three months have been very hectic, but very exciting," Nurse Barbie said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. "It has taught me a lot about my life as a person, colleague, nurse and daughter. COVID-19 is awakening many things, a lot of fear in people and people are pushed to the limit."

Nurse Barbie and her colleagues in New York first realized that COVID-19 would be around for a long time in early March. The spread of the virus hit the New York trauma nurse professionally and personally when she discovered that her parents contracted the virus.

"It has definitely changed the world. Wearing masks is definitely something that is going to stay around for a long time," said Nurse Barbie. "They say public events won't happen until 2021. It affects all kinds of people, whether or not they have a medical history. We didn't have enough personal protective equipment in the hospital or volunteer system with EMS. It definitely came home because my parents contracted the virus. I live for my family and my patients. I have a duty to protect them and help them too. "

Nurse Barbie's parents recovered from the coronavirus and returned to work. The New York trauma nurse hopes "True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders,quot; will show people what life was like for the first to combat this pandemic worldwide.

"I want them to focus on how hard we work to save each life with equipment and without equipment," said Nurse Barbie. “We fulfill what we had. I want you to focus on how we feel and the energy we bring to each and every volunteer in the home. It will definitely show a glimpse of what EMS professionals do when they come into your home to save you. ”