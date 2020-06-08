First look at Jodie Comer on the BBC Monologues series – Up News Info

The BBC has released first-look footage of the cast of Talking heads, a coronavirus-inspired reinvention of Alan Bennett's BAFTA-winning dramatic monologue series.

Killing Eva actress Jodie Comer, Sherlock star Martin Freeman and the future star of The crown Imelda Staunton is among those linked to the project, which opens on June 23 before the full series is released to iPlayer.

The 12-part season was produced by the London Theater Company in ready-made sets at Elstree Studios. Kristin Scott Thomas, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, and Lucian Msamati are also among the cast of monologues, which focus on topics including death, isolation, and illness.

Talking heads It is produced by Nicholas Hytner and Kevin Loader for the London Theater Company, and co-produced by Steve Clark Hall. Executive producers are Nick Starr and Anthony Jones for the London Theater Company, and Piers Wenger for the BBC.