Fire Crews Battle Big Blaze in Downtown Los Angeles Building – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Fire Department teams worked Monday afternoon to put out a fire in a downtown Los Angeles building.

According to officials, the fire started outside and quickly spread to the one-story commercial structure in the 800 block of South Kohler Street, near East Eighth Street, identified by Margaret Stewart of LAFD as a produce market.

A major alarm was declared shortly after 3:35 am after propane taps outside the building began to explode, according to the fire department.

Less than 10 minutes later, the fire became a major emergency incident with more than 112 firefighters assigned.

Firefighters were pumping water outside the building before entering the building to fight the flames inside.

According to fire officials, there were several bays within the structure with intense fire.

The fire was contained shortly before 5 p.m., although crews were expected to be on scene throughout the night to contain hot spots and clean debris.

No injuries were reported and firefighters prevented the fire from damaging an adjacent building.