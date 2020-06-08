Filmfare Recommends: Dimple Kapadia's Best Movies

He was only 16 years old when he made an explosive debut with Bobby (1973). The history of the movies, in fact, would have been different if Dimple Kapadia hadn't consented to marry superstar Rajesh Khanna at that crucial stage in his career and a sort of goodbye to movies after Bobby. He returned with Saagar (1985) 12 years later and then showed his versatility in numerous films. Dimple is known for her haunting beauty as well as her natural ease on camera. On the occasion of his birthday today, we bring you a list of some of the best Dimple Kapadia movies over the years for your viewing pleasure.

Bobby (1973)

Director: Raj Kapoor

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Dimple, Premnath

Raj (Rishi Kapor) is the son of a wealthy businessman (Pran), while Bobby is the daughter of a fisherman (Prem Nath). It is love at first sight for both Raj and Bobby, but his father disapproves, thinking that Bobby and his father seek his wealth. The two teenagers decide to flee and are captured by Prem Chopra, who wants to earn the reward from Raj's father. After being rescued from him, they want to end their lives and jump together in a waterfall. While Bobby's father saves Raj, she is saved by her father, and the differences are reconciled. The film was a musical success for Laxmikant-Pyarelal and songs like Hum tum ek kamre mein band ho, main shayar to nahi, and Mujhe kuch kehna hai are still popular today. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film.

Saagar (1985)

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Kamal Haasan

Saagar regained the Bobby pairing of Rishi and Dimple again after 12 years. The film was a love triangle with Kamal Haasan playing the man who loved her from afar since childhood. Rishi plays the role of a wealthy family who falls in love with her at first sight and vice versa. Dimple was a pleasure to see him and he looked sexy as always, even after a span of twelve years. There's a flicker of good taste and you'll miss it in her topless scene in the movie. While his chemistry was far from a perfect movie, RD Burman's sublime performances and music make it a must-see even now. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film.

Kaash (1987)

Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Master Makrand, Anupam Kher

It was an emotional movie depicting the turmoil of a separated couple coming together for the sake of their dying son and in the process discovering love again. Only the discovery comes too late in the day. Ritesh (Jackie Shroff) is a successful movie star who leads a happy life with his wife Pooja (Dimple Kapadia) and their seven-year-old son Romi. His world collapses when he gives a series of failures. They have to sell their personal property to pay creditors. A bitter Ritesh becomes an alcoholic. Pooja now starts working and his ego hurts. Things get worse when a stranger (Anupam Kher) saves Pooja from being bullied and offers her a job at his company. Ritesh believes he is having an affair and his fights escalate. Eventually they separate, but Ritesh discovers that Romi is having a brain tumor. To give him a normal appearance during his last days, they meet again and in the process they rediscover their love.

Drishti (1990)

Director: Govind Nihalani

Cast: Dimple Kapadia, Shekhar Kapoor, Irfan Khan, and Mita Vashisht

The film was Govind Nihalani's version of modern marriage. It can be said that it was his departure from the scenes of a marriage by Ingmar Bergman (1973). Sandhya (Dimple Kapadia) and Nikhil (Shekhar Kapur) have been happily married for eight years. They are a well-established yuppie couple that has emerged in life through hard work. On his eighth wedding anniversary, one of his friends brings his nephew Rahul (Irrfan Khan), who is a classic singer. Sandhya is attracted to him and then has an affair with him. Nikhil also has an affair with a woman and leaves her. The couple seeks a divorce. Years later, when they meet, their secrets are entrusted. It was a movie that looked hard on monogamy, about marriage. On what constitutes a relationship in modern times. Dimple brought out Sandhya's three facets through her bravery. And this is one of the first Irrfan Khan gems worth checking out again.

Lekin (1991)

Director: Gulzar.

Cast: Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Hema Malini

Lekin is a supernatural love story where the Rajasthan desert also becomes a character. It is also a reincarnation story and contains beautiful music composed by Pandit Hridyanath Mangeshkar. A government employee Sameer Niyogi (Vinod Khanna) is sent to Rajasthan to inventory the items in the abandoned mansion of the late Maharaja Param Singh (Vijayendra Ghatge). His friend Shafi (Amjad Khan) is a tax collector in the area and lives with his wife Sharda (Beena Banerjee). Sameer continues to see a woman named Rewa (Dimple Kapadia) who at first seems real but later turns out to be a spirit lost in time. At first, Safi feels that his friend is going crazy but then he helps him. It turns out that Rewa wanted to escape the clutches of Param Singh but was lost in a sandstorm while trying to cross the desert. Her spirit wanders the sands now and the only way she can achieve closure is if Sameer helps her cross it. Her older sister Tara (Hema Malini), who managed to escape is still alive. Sameer, who died while helping her in a previous delivery, finishes her job in the current delivery and releases her.

Rudaali (1993)

Director: Kalpana Lajmi

Cast: Dimple Kapadia, Raj Babbar, Raakhee, Amjad Khan

The film is based on a story by the famous Bengali author Mahasweta Devi. Shanichari (Dimple Kapadia) is said to have been born on an unfavorable day and misfortune seems to have followed her throughout her life. Her mother ran away, her husband died of the plague, and her son Budhua (Raghubir Yadav) is a useless bum. The only person who behaves kindly towards her is the son of the local thakur, Lakshaman Singh (Raj Babbar). One day, he meets the local rudaali, women hired to cry professionally, called Bhikni (Raakhee). The two unite and Shanichari tells the story of his life in flashbacks. Shanichari is known for suffering all stoically without shedding a tear. However, when she learns of Bhikni's death and further realizes that she was his mother, she begins to cry heartily, becoming the new rudaali in the process. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Critical Actor for her role.

Krantiveer (1994)

Director: Mehul Kumar.

Cast: Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Agnihotri, Mamta Kulkarni, Danny Denzongpa, Paresh Rawal

This was a violent drama about a man who leads to violence to resolve the inequalities in society. Dimple played a dedicated journalist who seriously reports the wrongdoings despite being a victim. Pratap Tilak (Nana Patekar) is the grandson of freedom fighter Bhishma Narayan Tilak, but he has not taken over his grandfather. After saving the life of the owner of a chawl, the son of Laxminath (Paresh Rawal) Atul (Atul Agnihotri), Laxmikanth treats him like a son. Pratap has a rabid tongue with which he punishes everyone for their shortcomings. Initially he mocks Meghna (Dimple Kapadia), a reporter who lives in the fight, but after learning of their various struggles, he proposes to her. When a builder named Yograj (Tinnu Anand) and a mob don named Chattursingh Chita (Danny Denzongpa) plan to take over their locality and spread riot, Pratap, inspired by Meghna, takes the law into his own hands and kills the wicked one by one. The film won for her the Best Supporting Actor Award for Filmfare.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia

The film revolves around three friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), a man rich in phobia of commitment, who runs away from any girl who tries to hold on to him. Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) is a clueless romantic who seeks love on every corner. Siddharth, also known as Sid (Akshaye Khanna), is a painter who takes life more seriously. Sid meets a new neighbor, Tara (Dimple Kapadia), an older woman who moved into a house down the street. She fully analyzes her nature from her paintings, leading Sid to be attracted to her. His friends, especially Akash, cannot understand Sid's fixation with an older woman, leading to a rift between him and Sid. The two later fix themselves when Akash becomes more mature and understands Sid's point of view. Tara However, he dies due to liver cirrhosis, leaving him distressed. She tells him to be happy in his last moments. It was a short, sweet, life-changing romance for Akash and made him understand himself better.

Leela (2002)

Director: Somnath Sen

Cast: Dimple Kapadia, Deepti Naval, Vinod Khanna, Amol Mhatre

Leela (Dimple Kapadia) is a visiting professor at an American university. She regrets the loss of her mother and wants time away from her womanizing husband Nashaad (Vinod Khanna). She befriends another professor Chaitali (Deepti Naval) who is of Indian origin. Chaitali's son Kris (Amol Mhatre) falls in love with her and begins taking the class she teaches him to be close to her. He is sailing to become an adult and become his own person and Leela helps him to overcome the emotional upheavals he faces. They soon become lovers. Chaitali, understandably, does not like it and breaks the friendship when he finds out. Leela and Kris know that their relationship has no long-term future, but they are happy with the short-term happiness it brings.

Looking for Fanny (2014)

Director: Homi Adajania

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor

Homi Adajania tells an absurd story about human relations with this road movie set in Goa. Ferdinand & # 39; Ferdie & # 39; Pinto (Naseeruddin Shah), comes to know that the love letter he wrote to the love of his life, Stefanie & # 39; Fanny & # 39; Fernandes (Anjali Patil), never reached it. He wants to travel to his last address to tell her of his true feelings. Angelina & # 39; Angie & # 39; Eucharistica (Deepika Padukone), a young widow who lives next door and a friend of the family, decides to help him. On this trip they are joined by their mother-in-law Rosalina & # 39; Rosie & # 39; Eucharistica (Dimple Kapadia), Angie's childhood friend Savio Da Gama (Arjun Kapoor) and an artist Don Pedro Cleto Collaco (Pankaj Kapur) who develops the hots for Rosie. . Savio and Angie also rediscover lost love along the way and have a chance to reconnect. Ferdie, in the end, finds out where Fanny lives, but it's too late. The very married Fanny passed away and the group reluctantly joins the funeral. Ferdie, however, finds love at the end in the form of Rosie. Dimple played an eccentric but lovable character in the movie who was well-liked.