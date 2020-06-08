Facial masks sold on Amazon represent George Floyd's fatal arrest – Up News Info

Facial masks of George Floyd's fatal arrest are sold on Amazon.

Representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, the masks are sold online by a brand called Adsfghrehr for $ 12.99.

Protesters across the country have been seen wearing facial masks, some with messages like "I can't breathe."

Floyd was killed on May 25 in south Minneapolis, after a 911 call about a counterfeit $ 20 bill ended in Floyd's death at the hands of four police officers, who were fired from the MPD and all face criminal charges.

Chauvin is charged with second degree murder, accusing him of causing Floyd's death unintentionally. He was seen around the world with his knee around Floyd's neck when he said, "I can't breathe."

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng have been accused of aiding and abetting crime.

On Thursday, family, friends, and community members gathered to remember and celebrate Floyd's life.

Chauvin is slated to make his first court appearance on Monday.