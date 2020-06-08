facebook: Philippines investigates proliferation of fake Facebook accounts after anti-terrorism law protest – Latest news

The Philippines is investigating the proliferation of fake Facebook accounts using the identities of students, journalists and government officials, who appeared after a protest against the anti-terrorism law, the justice secretary told Reuters on Monday.

The University of the Philippines first identified the accounts over the weekend after the protest on its campus on Thursday. Those who were seen bore the names of students who were among the eight people arrested during the protest.

Since then, dozens of Facebook users have posted screenshots of accounts with their names and urged their friends to report duplicates.

Attorney General Menardo Guevarra said he ordered the cybercrime office and the National Bureau of Investigation "to get to the bottom of this huge anomaly."

A spokesperson for Facebook Inc. said the US firm was investigating reports of "suspicious activity,quot; and would act on accounts that violate its policies.

Filipinos spend more time on social media than any other nationality, according to a recent study. Platforms like Facebook have become political battlegrounds, with so-called influencers emerging as a force behind President Rodrigo Duterte's electoral campaign in 2016 and since then defending him.

Opposition senator Francis Pangilinan said he suspected the accounts were directed at those who oppose Duterte's anti-terrorism bill.

A presidential spokesman previously said the bill builds on those used in countries that had effectively dealt with extremism. Critics have said the bill could give the president unprecedented power to attack them.

"We just need to unite against possible tactics that seek to silence our voice," the student representative of the state-funded university said in a statement opposing the accounts.

Raymund Liboro, head of the National Privacy Commission, said it was too early to draw conclusions about the accounts' motivation. He told Reuters that Facebook had informed him that the company had removed many of them.

Facebook in May said it estimated the prevalence of fake accounts among its monthly active users worldwide at 5%.

