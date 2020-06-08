Evidence of expanding coronavirus in Texas in "disproportionately affected underserved communities,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working to rapidly identify and expand COVID-19 testing in underserved and minority communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the virus, Governor Greg Abbott's office announced Monday.

TDEM is working with local officials in the cities of Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, El Paso, Abilene, the Rio Grande Valley, Coastal Bend, Laredo and Midland-Odessa to identify and establish driverless and direct access test sites that It will meet the needs of each community and is in the process of working with other cities to bring more sites online in the coming days.

TDEM is also working with local leaders to expand access and driving tests in urban areas where large-scale protests have occurred.

"As the state of Texas continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we are committed to ensuring that all Texans have access to COVID-19 testing no matter where they live," said Governor Greg Abbott. "We must address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underserved and minority communities and ensure that anyone who needs a test can have one. As many Texans continue to gather for protests, the state is also taking steps to address potential surges in the COVID-19 cases. We ensure that Texans can continue to exercise their First Amendment Rights safely while implementing protocols to identify and mitigate any spread of COVID-19. "

As these sites continue online throughout the state, Texans can click here to find the location of the closest test.