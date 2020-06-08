Evelyn Lozada talks about Carl Crawford's arrest for domestic violence and denies he abused her during their relationship

Carl Crawford was recently charged with domestic violence after it was alleged that he strangled his baby at gunpoint. The woman with whom he was accused of suffocation is someone with whom he currently shares a young child.

However, on Monday, Evelyn Lozada, one of Carl's other exes, had to deny rumors that he also abused her while they were in a relationship together. in a video Posted on Instagram, Evelyn said: “I see stories coming up with people trying to change my story and my narrative. I heard a reporter say, "Oh well, can we get a comment from her? Didn't she say Carl did the same to her?"

She continued: "I refuse to sit here and allow the world or anyone to change my history and my truth."

Evelyn emphasized that she is not trying to discredit anyone else's story, she just wanted to make it clear that she did not experience any kind of physical abuse from him, has not intimidated or called her by name.

“I want to tell anyone who is dealing with domestic violence, you know I take it very seriously. For anyone dealing with domestic violence, if you know someone who is dealing with domestic violence, you can go to evelynlozada.org. I have people on my staff who will answer emails, talk to you, we can give you advice, we can point you in the best direction on how to get out of this relationship, "Evelyn said.

For those who remember him, Evelyn was, unfortunately, a victim of domestic violence before her relationship with Carl. She and Carl now share their son Carl Leo Crawford, 6.

Like us previously The other former Carl, who he shares the boy with, reportedly accused him of allegedly abusing her while asking him if he was dating another man.

