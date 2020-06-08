Evelyn Lozada gets excited on video as she talks about former Carl Crawford accused of domestic abuse

Many were shocked to learn that Carl Crawford had been arrested for physically assaulting a woman, now these people are puzzled by the fact that their baby, Evelyn Lozada, has decided to defend him.

the Basketball Wives Star went to social media, where she posted a video explaining that she has been seeing rumors circulating on the Internet, alleging that she was abused by her ex-boyfriend.

The reality star, who shares a son with the Dodgers, said during their romance; he never hurt her.

Evelyn, who spoke about domestic violence against women after her ex-husband Chad Johnson beat her, took the opportunity to explain that she is not discrediting the alleged victim.

She wrote the following message accompanied by a video: "My truth ♥ ️

With everything going on in the world right now, I hate having to address this … I will always be empathetic to ANYONE who has experienced some form of domestic violence and in NO WAY could they undermine someone else's alleged experience. That is his story to tell. However, after numerous calls, tweets, DMs, and bloggers claiming that I have said that my ex-boyfriend, Carl Crawford, bullied me or physically hurt me, I felt like I needed to talk about my relationship with Carl. The Carl I hear about lately is not the Carl I know personally. During our 4-year engagement and co-parenting our son, Carl has never been violent or threatening. We have a positive relationship. Again, I take the time to talk about this for my son, whom I never want to grow up with and feel that his father hurts his mother in any way. I also do this because I won't allow click-seeking bloggers to manipulate MY story and take away those women who need their true stories heard. There is no story here, and I have no additional comments. If someone is struggling with an abusive relationship and is looking for resources or help, please contact (protected email) "

A fan had this reaction: “🙏🏼 Thanks for sharing. I was in an abusive relationship for years, I never shared my story until my imprisonment. I would love to be part of your organization, sharing my story is ongoing therapy for me and can also help others. Name my org. Sylentheart because the abuse was a silent epidemic. During my time, many women were a shame to talk about it. I am very proud of the many women who advocate change. Thanks again. I am here to help in any way I can. Proud of you. ❤️🙏🏼 "

See this post on Instagram With everything going on in the world right now, I hate having to address this … I will always be empathetic to ANYONE who has experienced some form of domestic violence and in NO WAY could they undermine someone else's alleged experience. That is his story to tell. However, after numerous calls, tweets, DMs, and bloggers claiming that I have said that my ex-boyfriend, Carl Crawford, bullied me or physically hurt me, I felt like I needed to talk about my relationship with Carl. The Carl I've been hearing about lately is not the Carl I know personally. During our 4-year engagement and co-parenting our son, Carl has never been violent or threatening. We have a positive relationship. Again, I take the time to talk about this for my son, whom I never want to grow up with and feel that his father hurts his mother in any way. I also do this because I won't allow click-seeking bloggers to manipulate MY story and take away those women who need their true stories heard. There is no story here and I have no additional comments. If someone is struggling with an abusive relationship and is looking for resources or help, contact (protected email) A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on June 8, 2020 at 9:41 a.m. PDT

Another commenter applauded her: “Yes, 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Control your narrative. I'm glad you talked about this … many people try to tell your story. Your story from your mouth … is your power … ❤️❤️❤️ "

This sponsor wrote: “Evelyn, you are a good person. We love you, girl. You do not have to explain anything to anyone that God bless 🙏 God is with you all the time blessings for you and your family. "

A critic told him that this is not the time for this conversation: “Have you said anything about Black Lives Matter ?! Because this is a genuine question. All I can think of when I see it is: "Eight Five loved me." Maybe she should be single for a while to reflect on who she is. You reflect ijs relationships.

Ad

Was Evelyn wrong to mention this now?



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0