Eve & # 39; shattered & # 39; by fans after detailing a 'awkward' career conversation with the white husband

WENN

In a preview of an upcoming episode of & # 39; El [email protected] & # 39 ;, the raptress explains that it was not the first time she had & # 39; the most difficult conversations & # 39; about race with her husband.

Up News Info –

Rapper Eve She felt "shattered" by fans on social media after speaking about the "awkward" but "constructive" conversations she has had with her white husband Maximillion Cooper about the race.

During a recent episode of the American television show "The conversation"Hitmaker" Gotta Man "admitted that conversations he has had with the founder of the Gumball Rally, who is white and British, have been difficult.

However, in a preview clip for the Tuesday June 9 episode of "El [email protected]," he confessed, "I recently had a backlash when I talked about myself."

"I was in an interracial relationship and I was saying 'I'm having some of the most difficult conversations we've ever had'. And some people turned on the comments and criticized me and wondered if this was the first time I had had these conversations. "

She continued: "I want to be very clear: We have had many conversations because I have been in this relationship for many years. When you enter an interracial relationship, there are conversations that you must have, that is natural."

"So this is not the first. I've been having some of the most difficult conversations because we are in one of the most difficult places in our nation, in our world, right now, so that's why I said it was difficult."

The couple has been married since 2014, and the star is a stepmother to Cooper's four children.