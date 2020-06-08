Emily Ratajkowski presents a sensual pose on an Inamorata woman

Emily Ratajkowski is drawing attention when she shared a new photo on her official Inamorata Woman Instagram account. Emily adopted a sensual pose while modeling outfits from her new Mesh collection. She paired the Roxbury dress with the Orpheus bikini bottom for a perfect look when you need to cover up a bit while enjoying the water or near-water activities. Posing with lush greenery in the background, Emily wore the outfit in the saffron pink plaid print. The color combines shades of pink and orange (saffron) which is complementary to all skin tones and looks especially striking on tanned skin. Since it is ready to use and perfect for the beach, you will find that the choice of color is perfect.

Emily showed how beautiful the pink and saffron colors are by kneeling on the grass with the greenery behind her. She flaunted her perfect physique and left the dress unbuttoned enough to guarantee a good view of her toned abs. Emily wore her long locks separated in half and chose light makeup. Her appearance was minimal and showed her natural beauty.

The photo Emily shared has over 18,000 likes. You can see it below.

The mesh outfit was not the only photo Emily shared that caused a stir with her fans. In addition to the Roxbury dress and Orpheus pants, Emily also modeled the Las Olas bikini top with the new Beachwood pants. She wore the outfit in the striped pattern of the rusty figure and once again showed off her sensational curves. Emily shared two photos with the outfit, one was a close-up and the second provided a full view.

Emily showed off her art and outfit and pointed out that the Beachwood pant is perfect to wear with a bikini or alone, just like a regular pant.

What do you think of the latest photos of Emily Ratajkowski and her Inamorata Woman clothing line? Are you a fan of Emily's bikinis and cover-ups?

