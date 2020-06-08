Each player's NFL ESPN draft raises questions about the national teams

ESPN put together an interesting experiment in which they took writers for each team and asked them to select NFL players as if they were all available. If you've ever played the Madden video game, essentially view it as the fantasy draft in franchise mode.

However, the writers were given some guidelines, which helps explain some of the selections. They were only given four rounds and told to recruit a quarterback, an offensive player (not QB), a defensive player, and a joker (any player they wanted). They used the order of the 2020 NFL Draft, though they returned the negotiated picks to their original teams. The team then meandered through the following rounds.

However, the most important part you should know is this from ESPN: "Every GM was asked to write with the intention of winning a Super Bowl in five years."

The results of the first round were as follows:

You can view the full results from four rounds of the ESPN article.

The first picks made a lot of sense. Drafting Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson with the first three elections seems like an easy decision. All are quarterbacks, two have won MVP awards, and all are relatively young.

Then as we go, the picks get a little more confusing. Drew Brees at 8 and Tom Brady at 14 were amazing considering their age. You're only going to have one or two more seasons of these guys, so does it really make sense to participate all that year?

But the name that attracted (pun) the most attention on Twitter was Drew Lock at 15th overall. Lock wasn't even a first-round pick in his own NFL Draft, but he's now suddenly seen as one of the top 15 among all NFL players after only playing in five games.

This list even made Lock's name trending on Twitter because people were so confused by the selection.

ESPN Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold made the selection and briefly explained why he left with Lock, writing: "The quarterbacks quickly left the board with 10 already missing, so I made my biggest bet on the potential with Lock. "

Of course, Lock was not the only choice that received questionable responses.

