Drop Kodak Black's gun charges

The Kodak Black gun charges he racked up in November 2019 in Florida have been dismissed.

The rapper was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted criminal in Miami, Florida, after Kodak's attorney Bradford Cohen and state attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle reached an agreement. Kodak will now enter court-ordered drug treatment.

"State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle and her team sat with me and listened to everything I had to say about Kodak," Cohen said in a statement to The Blast.

He continued: "At the end of the conversation, they were concerned that he would not be able to enter court-ordered drug treatment with an open case and a maximum-security prison. They agreed that it was only fair to dismiss the case, so that he could attend drug treatment and a lower security prison. "

Kodak is currently serving a three-year, ten-month federal prison sentence in a maximum-security prison in Kentucky.