Drop Kodak Black's gun charges

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

The Kodak Black gun charges he racked up in November 2019 in Florida have been dismissed.

The rapper was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted criminal in Miami, Florida, after Kodak's attorney Bradford Cohen and state attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle reached an agreement. Kodak will now enter court-ordered drug treatment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR