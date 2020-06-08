Drew Brees' wife says we are the problem apologizing for her comments

Just a few days later Drew Brees He was criticized for his comments on kneeling during the national anthem, his wife, Brittany brittanyHe took to Instagram to issue his own apology.

"WE ARE THE PROBLEM," he wrote in part of a shared post on his Brees Dream Foundation account. "I write this with tears in my eyes and I hope everyone hears our hearts."

She also shared quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as a verse from the Bible.

"I've read these quotes and scriptures 1000 times," Brittany continued, "and every time I read it and the words sank into my heart. I think so, that's what it's all about … Only until the last few days, until we experience death threats, we experience hatred … Did I realize that these words spoke directly to us. "

Then he asked, "How could someone who knows us or has had interactions with us think that Drew or I have a racist bone in our body?"