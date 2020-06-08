Drew Brees' wife says we are the problem apologizing for her comments

Just a few days later Drew Brees He was criticized for his comments on kneeling during the national anthem, his wife, Brittany brittanyHe took to Instagram to issue his own apology.
"WE ARE THE PROBLEM," he wrote in part of a shared post on his Brees Dream Foundation account. "I write this with tears in my eyes and I hope everyone hears our hearts."
She also shared quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as a verse from the Bible.
"I've read these quotes and scriptures 1000 times," Brittany continued, "and every time I read it and the words sank into my heart. I think so, that's what it's all about … Only until the last few days, until we experience death threats, we experience hatred … Did I realize that these words spoke directly to us. "
Then he asked, "How could someone who knows us or has had interactions with us think that Drew or I have a racist bone in our body?"
"But that's the point," continued Brittany. "In a way, we, as a white America, can feel good about not being racist, feel good about loving each other as God loves us. We can feel good about educating our children about the horrors of slavery and history. We can read books to our children about Martin Luther King, Malcolm x., Hank Aaron, Barack Obama, rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman.. and feel that we are doing our part to raise our children to love, be impartial and without prejudice. To teach them about all African Americans who have fought and risked their lives against racial injustice. In some ways, as white Americans, we feel like that ticks the box for doing the right thing. It wasn't until this week that Drew and I realized that THIS IS THE PROBLEM. "
In addition, she addressed her husband's comments.
"Say 'I don't agree with disrespecting the flag' … Now I understand I was also saying that I don't understand what the problem really is, I don't understand why you're fighting, and I'm not willing to listen to you for our preconceived notions of what that flag means to us, "he wrote. "That is the problem we are not listening to, the white United States is not listening. We are not actively SEEKING racial prejudice. We have heard stories from men and women we have known and loved for years about the racism that occurred in their lives. stories that were never shared or commented on because they were somehow considered normal. "
Near the end of her post, Brittany promised "we will do better."
"We want to do better," he wrote. "We want to LISTEN to you, and we will fight for you because thinking that we are not part of the problem … ticking the box means that we are not … doing enough. It is our job to educate ourselves. We are sorry."
Drew made the comments during a recent interview with Yahoo Finance. General editor Daniel Roberts looked again at Colin Kaepernick Kneeling during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest against police brutality, he asked Drew how the NFL should respond to players who do the same in the upcoming season.
"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country," said Drew. "Let me tell you what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I imagine my two grandparents, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. "
"So every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think," he continued. "And in many cases, it makes me cry to think of everything that has been sacrificed, not only in the military, but also in the civil rights movements of the 1960s and everything that so many people have suffered up to this point. And Is everything ok with our country at the moment? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand on your heart is showing unity It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better, and we are all part of this solution. "
Various athletes, including Lebron James and Richard Sherman, criticized Drew for his comments. Drew then issued an apology via Instagram, at one point saying, "Sorry, and I will do better, and I will be part of this solution, and I am your ally."