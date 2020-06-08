DPS: State Patrol Soldiers "Strategically Deflated Tires,quot; during the George Floyd Riots – Up News Info

– The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has confirmed that the vehicle tires were "strategically,quot; deflated by State Patrol soldiers during the George Floyd riots.

According to DPS, the State Patrol soldiers deflated the tires to prevent them from being used in the attacks and so they could be towed for later evidence gathering if necessary.

DPS says it was done in certain situations, including to prevent some motorists from driving dangerously and at high speeds around protesters and law enforcement, to deactivate vehicles containing items that can cause damage, and to prevent vehicles from being pushed to the police.

The state activated the Multi-Agency Command Center to coordinate law enforcement and public safety agencies during the riots after George Floyd's death.

“These were strategies for individual situations, but not a general order of the MACC. As with all operations of this size, there will be a review of how these decisions were made, ”said DPS.

Regarding other police agencies that deflate tires, DPS said, "We cannot speak for other police agencies and their tactics."