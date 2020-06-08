Donald Trump says he withheld pollster to refute CNN's Biden lead – Up News Info

President Donald Trump lashed out at a CNN poll on Monday that showed alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a 14-point lead.

But in contrast to past claims that the polls are "false," Trump this time said he held a pollster, John McLaughlin, to examine CNN and other ABC and NBC polls. McLaughlin said the networks are "reporting biased surveys" and that "they must be intentional."

Trump wrote on Twitter: “I have hired the highly respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze today's CNN poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE due to the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving. Read the analysis for yourself. This is the same thing they and others did when we defeated Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016. They are called SURPRISE SURVEYS, and they are set out to lessen enthusiasm. Despite 3 1/2 years of fake witch hunts, we are winning and will close on November 3!

… Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016. They're called crackdown polls, and they go out to dampen enthusiasm. Despite 3 1/2 years of fake witch hunts, we are winning, and we will be closing on November 3! pic.twitter.com/4IhuLUZjsv – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

There was no mention of the recent Fox News poll, which last week showed Biden leaders in Wisconsin, Arizona and Texas.

The CNN poll was conducted by research firm SSRS. It showed that, among registered voters, Biden was drawing 55% support for Trump with 41%.

FiveThirtyEight pollster ratings give McLaughlin a C / D rating.

SSRS earns a B / C rating.

The RealClearPolitics poll average shows Biden leading at almost eight points, 49.9% to 42.1%.