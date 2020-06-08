Donald Trump questions the NFL statement about the protests in a tweet addressed to Roger Goodell

President Donald Trump had a question for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Sunday night.

Trump tweeted a question about whether Goodell would allow players to kneel before the national anthem this season after years of league resistance and Trump's public pressure to keep players on their feet.

Could it be remotely possible that, in Roger Goodell's rather interesting declaration of peace and reconciliation, he was hinting that he would now be O.K. for the players to kneel, or not to stand up, for the national anthem, therefore, are they disrespecting our country and our flag? – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Goodell posted a video Friday night saying the league now admits "We were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully." The NFL, at Trump's constant urging, tried to punish the players, starting with Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the anthem in 2016 and 2017 to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaepernick has not played in the league since the end of the 2016 season. The team's owners briefly became kneeling in a fine offense in 2018.

MORE: Kaepernick Kneeling Timeline

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Goodell did not consult with team owners before cutting the video, which it did after a group of prominent black players produced their own video on Thursday asking the league to make a stronger statement. than the one issued on May 30 in response to nationwide protests and riots after George Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Trump is returning to an issue that won him voter support during his successful 2016 election bid and perhaps again in his reelection bid this year. He tweeted on Friday that Saints quarterback Drew Brees should not have backed off saying he could never agree with "someone who doesn't respect the flag of the United States of America or our country."

Brees backed off after receiving strong criticism from his teammates and finally apologized multiple times for the comment. He also posted an Instagram message to Trump later on Friday saying he now realizes that protests "have never been,quot; over the flag.

Meanwhile, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson told the Houston Chronicle on Friday that he would kneel for the anthem this season and indicated that other players would, too.

After Floyd's death on the knee of a former Minneapolis cop, Derek Chauvin, he got back on his knees. Floyd died after Chauvin held his knee over Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. Three other officers on the scene helped keep Floyd depressed or remained inactive. The incident was caught on camera.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers were also arrested; they were accused of aiding and abetting the murder.

Violent protests followed Floyd's death, but days after the protests, some law enforcement officers began to kneel in solidarity with peaceful protesters.