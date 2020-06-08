Doja Cat Donates $ 100,000 to Justice for Breonna Taylor Fund

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Rapper Doja Cat has announced that she is donating $ 100,000 to the Justice For Brianna Taylor Fund.

Taylor was killed two months ago when police broke down her apartment door in an attempt to sting drugs and shot her eight times. Police issued a no-hit order saying they suspected a man involved in a drug ring was receiving drug packages at his home.

No drugs were found in his home.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR