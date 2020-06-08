Doja Cat Donates $ 100,000 to Justice for Breonna Taylor Fund

Rapper Doja Cat has announced that she is donating $ 100,000 to the Justice For Brianna Taylor Fund.

Taylor was killed two months ago when police broke down her apartment door in an attempt to sting drugs and shot her eight times. Police issued a no-hit order saying they suspected a man involved in a drug ring was receiving drug packages at his home.

No drugs were found in his home.

"Happy birthday to the beautiful Breonna Taylor, who would have celebrated her 27th birthday today. I am donating $ 100,000 to the Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund #BIRTHDAYFORBREONNA and I invite all of you to honor and celebrate her with me by donating what you can and signing your petition: the link it's in my biography, "wrote Doja through Instagram.

She continued: "I urge all my friends, family, fans and colleagues to donate what they can to their cause and to ALL the foundations that are helping us bring justice and demand change! We are all in this together! It is the ONLY way to demand change for a better world. #BLACKLIVESMATTER #JUSTICEFORBREONNA #BIRTHDAYFORBREONNA "

Fans jumped on Doja's comments to let her know that she is still canceled.