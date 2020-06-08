Do Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas hunt at home?

Are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas looking for a house? That's what's reported in the upcoming June 15, 2020 issue of the New Zealand publication Women's Day. Those who have followed Ben and Ana's relationship know that the two have been practically inseparable since the couple met while filming their next movie. Deep water. The post says Ben and Ana are looking for houses and are considering various properties located in Venice Beach. Ben bought a house a mile away from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner so that he could be close to the couple's children. Now, the report suggests that Ana and Ben are interested in a five-bedroom mansion, so there will be plenty of room when Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel Affleck come to visit.

Ana recently went viral when photos showing her playing with Ben's children circulated on social media. It was clear that the children had a lot of fun with Ana and each one smiled with a big smile as they ran and played. Now, if the new report is to be believed on Women's Day, they will have plenty of time to come together and grow as a mixed family now that Ben Affleck has fallen head over heels in love with Ana and wants to move in with her on a permanent basis.

Previous reports have stated that Ben has already proposed to Ana and gave her a temporary engagement ring, a huge ruby. The engagement ring is said to be a "placeholder,quot; until jewelers are back in business and she can pick a great sparkler for herself.

You can see a photo of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas when they were seen walking their dogs below.

You can see a photo slideshow with Ben and Ana below.

On Women's Day she cited a source who continued to provide information on Ben and Ana's house search.

"Ana is great with children: Violet adores her. But what is not to love when you see how happy Ben is. It's been a long time since they saw their father so calm. It's a great relief for Jen's shoulders, that's for sure It took a few months of caution before she let Ben introduce Ana to the children, but Jen is delighted with the way the children have responded to their potential new stepmother. Now Ben and Ana are in overdrive with their search. They want the perfect family home for their three children, and hopefully one of their own one day. "

What do you think about the report? Ben Affleck is 47 years old and Ana de Armas is 32 years old. The couple has plenty of time to start having children if they so choose. A five-room house would be perfect for each of Ben's children, a room for Ben and Ana, and a room that they could use as a nursery.

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



