Disabled man Trevor Dunmall allegedly beaten at Cranbourne Park Mall

A disabled man with a heart condition has talked about how it was brutally attacked by a bully to a Mall yesterday in southeast Melbourne.

Trevor Dunmall, 56, told 9News that he was allegedly hit over the eye by an unknown man in the underground parking lot of the Cranbourne Park Mall around 2:40 p.m.

Mr. Dunmall said he was walking with his mobility cart when the alleged offender approached him and asked about the time, before attempting to steal the cart basket containing his phone and wallet.

A man was allegedly beaten in a Melbourne shopping center. (Nine)

"He came in and punched me from behind and hit me just above the eye and tried to grab what was in my basket," Dunmall said.

"I shook him off with my elbow. He grabbed the cart and tried to pull it off while hitting me again. He surprised me."

Dunmall said the offender fled the scene when he yelled for help, and security quickly rushed to his aid.

Fortunately, Dunmall's 25-year career in safety meant that he escaped the alleged test without serious injury. He was taken to the hospital with a laceration above the eye and bruises on his face.

Trevor Dunmall and daughter Rebecca. (Nine)

Rebecca Dunmall described her father's alleged attacker as a "coward,quot;.

She told 9News that she was grateful that her father had not suffered serious harm.

"It was a shock to receive that phone call … it was pretty scary at the time," he said.

"My main concern was for him. It could have been much worse."

The alleged attacker was wearing a black hoodie and a military green baseball cap at the time. He has been described as Caucasian in appearance and in his 20s.

Police patrolled the area but were unable to locate the offender.