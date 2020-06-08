Diddy tells people to use their white privilege to make black lives matter

Diddy just told his followers that people would use their white privilege to make Black Lives Matter. Check out the clip he shared on his social media account.

Someone said, "The truth will free everyone from this reverse thought," and another follower posted this message: "White people listen to white people." We need more people like this to spread the word. "

One commenter wrote, "This is the year of exposure and lighting, one way or another," and someone else posted this message: "Mr. Sean, one day we will work together." I hope you are ready for that day. "Thank you for your wisdom. and strength brother. "

A follower said: & # 39; You never do anything, just talk here in the app, hahaha, why didn't you go out, black man & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this message: & # 39; Good morning, I respect that, soon everyone will respect our name, we love you all, rest assured.

Someone said: ‘What a good statement," I grew up in the South and I still know of racial inequality. " Props for him. "

On Instagrammer he said: "It is very simple … you are for racism or against racism." There is no gray area when it comes to this! So when you hear a white person complain about Black Lives Matter; they are for racism and they want to keep the system as it is. #blacklivesmatter ".

Not long ago, Diddy told his fans that the time for change had come.

He shared a video on his social media account related to what has been happening these days across the United States. Some supporters fully support it, but others ask all protesters to stop the violence and looting.

People supported his cronies, but some said that he should also be on the streets.



