Detroit teachers gather for justice outside police department – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Detroit teachers gathered Sunday in front of the Detroit Police Department for their students.

Teachers say they are fighting for justice for their black students.

Flyers at the event require a more culturally diverse curriculum.

Organizers say it is important for students to learn and educate themselves from the beginning about these topics and their opportunities.

Dozens of teachers and staff from Detroit area schools were at the rally.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related