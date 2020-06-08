Detroit shooting leaves woman delivering food with grazing wound – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 39-year-old woman was hit by a bullet while delivering food in Detroit.

It happened on Sunday at 12 a.m. on the Runyon block of 19100.

Police say the woman heard gunshots while delivering food and felt pain.

She was treated at a local hospital and was placed in a temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

