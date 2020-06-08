Detroit Regional Chamber publishes results of new Michigan state voter poll – Up News Info Detroit

– The Detroit Regional Chamber released the findings of a new statewide poll of registered Michigan voters that provides information and data on how Michiganns have reacted to the state's dual economic and public health crisis. The survey results demonstrate key constants and mood swings compared to the previous House poll conducted April 15-16, 2020.

"As the Executive Order of the State & # 39; Stay at Home & # 39; begins to rise slowly, and with evidence of mounting frustration with these orders from some quarters, the Chamber wanted to provide employers of all types and sizes with a clearer picture of the comfort of returning employees and their point of hearing about the order, "said Sandy K. Baruah, President of the Detroit Regional Chamber CEO.

The statewide general population survey was commissioned by the Detroit Regional Chamber and conducted by the Chamber's voting partner, Glengariff Group Inc., of 600 potential Michigan voters between May 12 and 16, 2020.

The following are some key issues from the survey results:

Michiganders overwhelmingly view COVID-19 as a public health threat

86.3% say COVID -19 it is a threat to public health, compared to 9.8% who disagree.

5 5 8.8% believe COVID threat -19 has been balanced or minimized , compared to 32.2% who believe that the threat has been exaggerated.

55.5% are more concerned about their health, while 21.7% are more concerned about their financial situation.

Voters continue to support the Governor's management of the crisis and the gradual reopening

63.7% approve of From Governor Whitmer pandemic management, including 44.7% who strongly approve. 32.8% disapprove of the governor's management .

the Sun from overnor approval level is an increase in the 57 % of the April poll of the House.

71.7% support the gradual reopening of our economy to avoid a second wave.

25.7% affirm that the economic damage is worse than the damage to health and that the economic restart must occur quickly.

58.5% agreed that the state is opening up on the right, with 7% reports is opening too fast and 32.3% that It is opening very slowly.

66.8% believe Michigan's response to the crisis made sense, and 29.2% disagree.

While Michiganns understand the public health challenge, the economic impact is significant

24% characterized the impact on their household finances as "catastrophic,quot; or "significant,quot;. This is less compared to the April 47 finding. % .

16% of voters reported being concerned about putting food on their table. This it's down compared to April's finding of 26%.

23% of workers continue to work, but at reduced hours, they worry about putting food on the table.

50.9% of those who work for companies with between 1 and 10 employees and 43.8% of those who work for companies with between 11 and 25 employees have been laid off or their hours have been drastically reduced.

The most difficult financial implications appear to be for employees of little companies with less than 10 employees – 34.3% of those people said the results had been catastrophic or significant.

A majority of workers are ready to return to the workplace

66.1% of workers feel safe when they return to work, and 32.7% of workers Do not do however, you feel safe when you return to the workplace

The April House survey indicated that 61% of respondents felt safe or somewhat safe upon returning to the workplace. .

A majority, or plurality, of workers in companies of all sizes. , feel comfortable going back to work.

Small business employees feel more comfortable when you return to your workplace , with 83.3% for business It employs 11 to 25 people.

Metro Detroit workers feel safe returning to work by a narrower margin, 58.3% compared to 66.1% throughout the state average.

The partisan difference is surprising

While government . Whitmer's approval for handling the crisis is strong at 63.7%, only 19.3% of Republicans approve.

70.4% of voters who identify themselves as strong Republicans believe that COVID -19 The threat has been exaggerated, compared to 32.2% of all voters.

60.7% of strong Republican voters believe that economic harm is worse than disease, compared to 21.7% of all voters.

Republican voters, unlike all voters, believe Michigan is opening up too slowly. ; 77% of those who identify as strong Republican voters agree that openness is too slow. A majority, 58.5%, said Michigan is opening on the right thing.

Republicans believe that recent protests at the State Capitol in Lansing sen t the right message, especially Republican men in age groups 40-49 and 50-64; with more than 60% agree that the protesters sent the right message. A large majority, 69%, of all voters said the protests sent the wrong message.

"Differences in handling COVID-19 in Michigan are not based on region, age, type of job, or education levels. They are fundamentally based on party affiliation. Strong Republican voters, particularly Republican male voters Strong, they think COVID-19 is overblown as a threat, they think Lansing's protests send the right message, and they are the least likely to wear masks when they go out. They fundamentally differ in their approach from Democratic voters, independent voters, and even Republican voters bowed, ”said Richard Czuba, founder of Glengariff Group Inc.

The House conducted a similar statewide poll in April with the Glengariff Group to get an early look at how the pandemic was affecting Michigan homes. This May survey contains some of the same questions and additional questions about the possibility of reopening businesses of all sizes in Michigan.

42.8% of Michigan voters approve of President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic , compared to 50.4% who disapprove . In April, respondents disapproved by a margin of 44% -50%.

By a margin of 77.0% -19.6%, workers trust their workplace to keep them safe. This is a 60% increase in April.

By a margin of 63.7% -32.8%, Michigan voters approve of Go v. Whitmer's handling of COVID-19 pandemic. In April, respondents approved by a margin of 57% -37%.

In April, 47% of residents said the financial effect had been catastrophic or significant. In May, that number fell to 24%.

See the full results of the Michigan May Voter Poll, the April Public Opinion Poll, and the House Regional Executive Survey.

Additional findings from the May election poll:

Michigan Voters Support Gradual Reopening

Respondents were read two different statements and asked which one more closely reflected their current position on COVID-19.

71.7% – "In order for us not to experience a second wave of the disease, we need to gradually reopen our economy."

25.7% – “The economic damage is worse than the damage to health. We need to get our economy up and running quickly. "

Michigan voters: health threat is far greater risk than economic threat

By an 86.3% -9.8% margin, Michigan voters say COVID-19 is a threat to public health.

Respondents were asked if the COVID-19 threat was exaggerated, minimized, or balanced.

38% believe that the threat has been balanced.

32.2% believe that the threat has been exaggerated.

20.8% believe that the threat has been minimized.

There were important statistical differences between three demographic groupings: party identification, race, and region.

Only one demographic falls below 80% who say it is a threat, 67.4% of strong Republican voters believe it is a threat to public health.

By a margin of only 57.6% -36.4%, strong Republican men see COVID-19 as a threat to public health.

Strong Republican women view COVID-19 as a public health threat by a 76.8% -13% margin.

38.1% of strong republican men in the upper and northern peninsula ern Michigan, 44.4% of strong republican men in southwestern Michigan, 50% of strong republican men in eastern central Michigan (Tri-Cities), and 33.3% of strong republican men in border counties of The Detroit Metropolitan Region believes that COVID-19 is not a threat to public health.

Michigan voters: health threat is far greater risk than economic threat

Respondents were asked if they were more concerned about their health or financial situation.

55.5% they are more concerned about their health.

21.7% they are more concerned about their financial situation.

19.2% of respondents said they are equally concerned about both.

Only one demographic group saw a difference in this pattern: strong Republican voters.

43.7% of strong Republicans are more concerned about their financial situation.

36.3% of strong Republicans are more concerned about their health.

14.1% of strong Republicans are equally concerned about both.

Michigan voters: we need to learn to live with COVID-19

Respondents were read three different positions and asked which one more closely reflected their current position.

58.3% – “For now, we will need to learn to live with COVID-19. Therefore, we must begin to make the economy work again, but with protections in place to try to keep as many people safe as possible. ”

26%: "The highest priority must be medical care and saving lives until a vaccine is developed, even if that means the economy suffers."

13.3% – “We just need to restart the economy and get people back to work. We cannot allow economic damage to be worse than disease. "

A key difference is that strong Democratic voters seem to be divided equally between learning to live as safely as possible with COVID-19 and waiting for a vaccine.

50% of strong Democratic voters say we should learn to live as safely as possible with COVID-19 compared to 45.1% who say we should expect a vaccine. This difference is fueled by 59.8% of African American voters who say we should expect a vaccine compared to 35.4% who say we should learn to live with COVID-19.

President Trump and national response numbers look the same

Respondents were asked whether they approve or disapprove of President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

42.8% approve your handling of the pandemic , including 27% who I strongly approve .

50.4% disapprove of their handling of the pandemic , including 43.2% strongly disapprove .

Demographic demonstration:

90.2% of Democratic voters disapprove of the president's performance, with 81.5% strongly disapproving.

87.4% of Republican voters approve of the President's performance, with 68.9% strongly approving (18.5% approving).

Independent voters disapprove of their performance by a margin of 39.1% -46.8%. Only 17.9% of independent voters strongly approve of their performance, while 39.1% of independent voters strongly disapprove of their performance.

Respondents were asked if the nation It is opening too fast, too slow, or approximately to the right.

40% believe that the nation is opening too fast.

31.8% believe that the nation is or writing on the right.

20.3% believe that the nation is or Pening too slow.

Michigan voters are strongly behind Whitmer's approach

Respondents were asked whether they approve or disapprove of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

63.7% approve pandemic management, including 44.7% who strongly approve.

32.8% disapprove of their handling of the pandemic, including 25.3% strongly disapprove.

Demographic demonstration:

96.2% of Democratic voters approve of the governor's performance – With 81% approval.

78.5% of Republican voters disapprove of the governor's performance – with 64.4% strongly disapprove In g .

Independent voters strongly approve of the governor's performance by a margin of 65.3% -27.5% . 39.7% strongly approved me and 22.4% strongly disapprove me .

Respondents were asked if the state It is opening too fast, too slow, or approximately to the right.

58.5% believe Michigan is opening on the right.

32.3% believe Michigan is opening very slowly.

7% believe Michigan is opening too fast.

Demographic demonstration:

50% of voters in the upper peninsula and northern Michigan They think Michigan is opening on the right, while 39.7% say Michigan is opening very slowly.

Only Republican voters believe Michigan is opening very slowly.

51.2% of out-of-state voters believe Michigan is opening on the right, while 40.3% say the state is opening very slowly.

65.5% of subway voters believe Michigan is opening on the right, while 24.8% say the state is opening very slowly.

Michigan voters were asked if Michigan's response was clear or not and easy to understand.

62.3% said it was clear and easy to understand.

34.7% said Michigan's response was not clear and easy to understand.

Demographic demonstration:

Only Republican voters said Michigan's response was not clear and easy to understand.

By a narrow 47% -53% margin, voters in Macomb County believe Michigan's response was not Clear and easy.

By a margin of 66.7% -30.8%, independent voters said Michigan's response was clear and easy to understand.

In north In Michigan, voters say Michigan's response It was clear and easy 54% -45%.

By a margin of 65.8% -31.8%, Michigan voters strongly support opening some businesses by region compared to treating all areas of the state in the same way. Each region of the state overwhelmingly supports opening some regions before others, except voters in Detroit. By a margin of 45% to 53%, Detroit respondents say that all regions should be treated equally.

Michiganders to Approach Economic Future "Gradually,quot;, in No Hurry to Re-Commit

Thirteen different locations were read to voters. Using a scale of one to 10 points, they were asked if that location would open next week, how comfortable they would feel about going to that location. With 10 showing the most comfortable, and one being the least.

The chart below indicates that Michigan voters will take a "gradual,quot; approach to re-engage with the economy. They will prioritize smaller, more essential interactions over larger environments with the unique exception of being ready to be part of small group meetings again.

7.4 Grocery store 6.9 Your doctor's office 6.6 Small group meetings of 10 6.0 Hospital for a medical procedure. 5.8 Less retail pain 5.3 Church and religious service 4.5 4.5 Universities 4.4 K-12 schools 4.3 4.3 Seated restaurant 3.9 The mall 3.6 Movies 3.2 Sporting event 3.0 Concert

Demographic demonstration:

Republican voters are substantially more prepared to interact in all of these settings compared to Democratic and independent voters.

African American voters by a wide margin will be the most reluctant to participate in any of these settings, more than voters over 65.

Food and financial emergencies have been eased from April survey

As with the April House poll, voters were asked if the effect of COVID-19 on their household finances has been catastrophic, greater, lesser, or no effect. The table below compares April's findings with May's.

April May effect

Catastrophic 12% 5%

Higher 35% 19%

Less 36% 46%

No effect 15% 28%

Some comparisons show:

Among the furloughhed or Market Stall – Off, 45.2% say the financial implications are catastrophic or significant: This is a 69% drop in April.

16% of Michigan residents remain concerned about putting food on their table. This figure represents a 26% drop in April.

24% of laid-off or laid-off workers remain concerned about putting food on their table, a 54% reduction in April.

Workers largely ready to return to work, more comfortable small business workers

By a margin of 77% to 19.6%, workers trust their workplace to keep them safe. This is a 60% increase in April.

Respondents were asked whether or not they would feel safe when going to work.

66.1% of Michigan workers said they felt safe going back to work; 45.7% said they felt very safe, while 20.4% felt somewhat safe.

32.7% of Michigan workers still don't feel safe upon returning to work, with 16.1% feeling somewhat insecure and 16.6% feeling very insecure.

1.3% did not know or did not respond.

The chart below looks safe or unsafe because of the size of the workers' business.

Number of safe and insecure employees

1-10 76.3% 21.9%

11-25 83.3% 16.7%

26-100 58.7% 41.3%

101-500 63.3% 35.0%

500+ 50.0% 47.2%

Demographic demonstration:

Out-of-state workers feel safe by a margin of 78.7% -19.7%.

Detroit Metro Workers feel safe by a margin of 53.8% -45.2%.

mens feel safe by a margin of 73.7% -23.7%.

W omen feel safe by a margin of 58.3% -41.7%.

African American workers feel insecure yes and a margin of 40.0% -57.8%

White workers feel safe by a margin of 70.8% -28.2%.

Workers support three important safety precautions

Workers were read four different things that their workplace could do to keep them safe at work.

For each, respondents were asked to rate on a scale of one to 10 how safe it would make them feel. Three of the four ranked in a range of 7.2 to 7.6.

7.6 R Get everyone to keep at least six feet apart.

7.4 R Make sure everyone wears a mask during the workday.

7.2 R Make sure everyone has their temperature checked when they enter work.

But when asked about requiring employees to receive a vaccine once it becomes available, that measure only rated it 5.9.

When asked in an open-ended question what employers could do to make them feel more comfortable, seven different answers increased above 5%.

11.5% require masks.

10.5% follow CDC guidelines.

9.2% maintain social distance / or allow to work at home.

9.2% perform extreme cleaning and disinfection.

7.1% Provide personal protective equipment.

6.1% screen when entering the installation.

5.9% have open communication with workers.

Who do voters trust in COVID-19?

Voters were given 10 different sources of information and asked to rate them on a scale of one to 10 based on how much they trusted each source to give them accurate information about COVID-19. Medical providers were by far the most reliable sources of information.

8.7 your doctor 8.2 Doctor professionals 7.0 Dr Anthony Fauci 6.1 Governor Gretchen Whitmer 6.1 your friends and family 5.3 your local newspaper or local television news 4.5 4.5 National news like NBC, Up News Info and ABC 4.4 President Trump 4.3 4.3 Cable news like CNN, FOX and MSNBC 2.4 Social media posts like Faceboo k

President Trump and Governor Whitmer receive very different ratings depending on party affiliation. While independent voters rate Governor Whitmer at 6.1, they rate President Trump at just 4.2.

69% of Michigan voters say protests send the wrong message

Respondents were asked if the recent protests that occurred at the State Capitol sent the right message or the wrong message. By a 22% -68.7% margin, Michigan voters believe the protests send the wrong message.

Demographic demonstration:

There is no region in the state that believes the protests send the right message.

The only voters who think the protests send the right message are strong Republican voters with 51.1% -34.8%.

By a margin of 57.6% -30.3%, strong Republican men believe the protests send the right message.

Republican women believe the protests send the right message by a margin of 44.9% -39.1%.

Independent voters think the protests send the wrong message by a margin of 17.3% -69.9%.

80% of Michiganders' self-report masks

Respondents were asked if they were masks when they went out in public.

80.7% they said that Wear a mask when they go out.

11% said yes Do not wear a mask.

7.8% they said that sometimes he wears a mask.

Demographic demonstration:

88.8% of women wear a mask compared to just 71.9% of men who wear a mask.

While 72.5% of Republican women wear a mask, only 48.5% of Republican men wear a mask.

By a 74.5% -16.5% margin, Michigan voters believe that companies should require their employees and customers to wear face masks.

Strong Republican voters rank lowest – 60.7% believe that companies should be required to have employees and customers in face masks.

96% of strong Democratic voters believes that face masks should be required .

80% of independent voters believe that facial masks should be required.

While 92% of voters over 65 support the mask requirement , 70% of voters centuries 18 years t or 29 support the mask requirement.

The telephone survey of 600 live operators was carried out from May 12 to 16, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/- 4.0% with a confidence level of 95%. 60% of the respondents were contacted by landline phone. 40% of the respondents were contacted by cell phone.

See the full survey results at: detroitchamber.com/MIvoterpolldata.

