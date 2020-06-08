Despite great promises, EE. USA Has provided limited help in the global response to viruses

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration has praised itself for leading the world to tackle the coronavirus. But so far it has not spent more than 75 percent of the US humanitarian aid that Congress provided three months ago to help victims of the virus abroad.

In two spending bills in March, lawmakers approved $ 1.59 billion in pandemic assistance to be sent abroad through the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development.

As of last week, $ 386 million had been released to needy nations, according to a government official familiar with the total spending that the State Department has reported to Congress from both agencies. That money was delivered through private aid groups and large multinational organizations, including United Nations agencies, which provide health and economic stability and humanitarian aid funds around the world.

Of that, only a meager $ 11.5 million in international disaster aid had been delivered to private aid groups, despite the fact that those funds are specifically intended to be transferred to relief zones.