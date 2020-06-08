Despite great promises, EE. USA Has provided limited help in the global response to viruses

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration has praised itself for leading the world to tackle the coronavirus. But so far it has not spent more than 75 percent of the US humanitarian aid that Congress provided three months ago to help victims of the virus abroad.
In two spending bills in March, lawmakers approved $ 1.59 billion in pandemic assistance to be sent abroad through the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development.
As of last week, $ 386 million had been released to needy nations, according to a government official familiar with the total spending that the State Department has reported to Congress from both agencies. That money was delivered through private aid groups and large multinational organizations, including United Nations agencies, which provide health and economic stability and humanitarian aid funds around the world.
Of that, only a meager $ 11.5 million in international disaster aid had been delivered to private aid groups, despite the fact that those funds are specifically intended to be transferred to relief zones.
The totals reflected spending on the global response to the coronavirus as of June 3 by the State Department and the US aid agency and were shared with The New York Times on condition of anonymity because the figures were intended to be private. .
First responders said they were alarmed and puzzled as to why the vast majority of the money was unspent.
"Little or no humanitarian assistance has reached those who are on the front lines of this crisis in the world's most fragile context," executives from 27 relief organizations wrote to interim administrator of the aid agency, John Barsa, in a letter dated Thursday.
"Despite months of promising talks with U.S.A.I.D. field personnel, few organizations have received an award executed for Covid-19 humanitarian assistance," the letter said.
Most of the money is provided through the US aid agency. USA A spokeswoman, Pooja Jhunjhunwala, said Friday that the total amount available to aid groups so far was $ 595 million, including $ 175 million in international disaster aid. But that included projected refunds for money to be provided later, not for funds that have already been released. The aid agency declined to reveal how much money had been delivered in lieu of what was promised.
Ms Jhunjhunwala also outlined a rigorous review before releasing the funds to ensure that they will be properly spent.
"We want to ensure that we are responsible for the effective use of Covid's funds and are good stewards of US taxpayer dollars," it said in a statement.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has praised American generosity for months in helping the rest of the world respond to the coronavirus.
"The United States continues to be the world's leading light of humanitarian goodness amid this global pandemic,quot; he said in April. In May, Mr. Pompeo said, "The State Department is very focused on saving lives,quot; to curb the coronavirus. And on Thursday night, he said: "We have really mobilized as a nation to fight the virus, both at home and abroad."
Collectively, the aid agency and the State Department have committed more than $ 1 billion in pandemic assistance to more than 100 countries since April. But the vast majority of that has yet to come out the door, tied to what people with knowledge of funding described as a complex grant process that had been slowed by micromanaging and delayed decisions.
More than $ 500 million in additional funds, the balance of which Congress approved, has yet to commit to a humanitarian need, meaning that it will likely be months longer before its launch.
"The funding channel is there, it is ready to go," said Bill O’Keefe, executive vice president of Catholic Relief Services, one of the nongovernmental organizations that is delivering humanitarian aid to nations in need. "But it is taking too long to turn on the tap."
His organization has received around $ 10 million so far to help frontline coronavirus responders in the West Bank, Italy, and Haiti. But he said aid was being launched "demonstrably slower,quot; than in past global health crises, such as the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and 2015.
"We are trying to get ahead of this situation; our goal is to make prevention work early," said Mr. O & # 39; Keefe. "Because there are fewer cases, before things develop, fewer people are going to suffer and die."
The money provided by the State Department and the United States aid agency is largely to pay for message campaigns to educate people on how to protect themselves from the virus, provide water and sanitation services such as hand washing stations and offer health services to refugees. , migrants and other homeless people. Some of the funds have been spent on infection prevention and control.
Part of the delay in the delivery of the funds was attributed to what Trump administration and congressional officials described as an unsolved debate over whether the money can also be used to buy masks, gowns, and other personal protective equipment for healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients abroad.
Since April, the White House has been weighing whether funding for protective medical equipment abroad is prohibited, while healthcare providers in the United States need the equipment. Last month, the United States aid agency told some aid groups that it could not use the money for personal protective equipment until the White House issued its policy.
Mr. Barsa has been telling aid groups for weeks that an imminent decision is expected, but until then, the ban applies to new aid contracts on a limited basis.
Nazanin Ash, a former senior official with the US aid agency. USA And the State Department said that it generally took 30 to 45 days for humanitarian aid funding to be turned over to aid organizations during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and parts of Europe.
"It is now being extended to three to four months for funds to reach front-line staff, for a pandemic of orders of magnitude greater than Ebola and for which prevention is the essential focus," said Ash, who is currently vice president on the International Rescue Committee.
The delay also comes as government officials and aid groups try to predict how much more money will be needed to tackle the virus in the coming months and years, especially in poor and unstable countries that depend on US support.
Authorities are considering projections of $ 5 billion to $ 12 billion for future global coronavirus response efforts that the United States is funding. Congressional officials and first responders expressed concern that large amounts of additional resources would not be approved if the money that had already been appropriated remained unspent.
Ms. Ash worked as a senior member of the foreign aid staff at the United States Relief Agency under President George W. Bush, and later as the Assistant Under Secretary of State under President Barack Obama. He said the agency had long been recognized as one of the people who responded most effectively to disaster relief, regardless of political leadership.
"His absence in Covid's response is a huge hole," he said.