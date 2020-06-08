Derek Chauvin's bail increased to $ 1.25 million during his first court appearance

Roommates Derek Chauvin made his first court appearance earlier today and his bond increased from the previous amount of $ 500K to $ 1.25 million. During the judicial process, his next appearance was also scheduled for the end of the month.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is currently charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for the heartrending death of George Floyd, made his first appearance in court where he was released on parole. bond. Appearing in Hennepin County Court in an orange suit and blue surgical mask, Chauvin heard his new bail terms through the prison's video conferencing system.

Judge Jeannice Reding agreed to the prosecution's request for an unconditional bail of $ 1.25 million or a bail of less than $ 1 million with conditions. Bail conditions of $ 1 million would require Derek Chauvin to surrender his firearms and gun permits, have no contact with Floyd's family, and not work as a security officer or officer while on bail.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, did not object to the requirements and requested a hearing for June 29.th. As of right now, Derek Chauvin has yet to plead guilty or not guilty, although experts say it could happen at his next court appearance.

As previously reported, the other three officers in the case were charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin and released on bail last week.

