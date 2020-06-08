Denver's COVID-19 infection and death rates exceed flattening by Weld County

Denver now has more COVID-19 cases and related deaths compared to the population than Weld County, which was particularly hit by outbreaks, but the epidemic in the Colorado capital is still far from the worst.

Weld County was initially more affected by the virus than any of the state's 10 most populous counties, with outbreaks at a meatpacking plant, several nursing homes, and the county jail.

However, Denver outnumbered the county in deaths compared to the population on May 23, and also had more cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday. Arapahoe County also had more deaths compared to the population than Weld County in late May, although its case rate is even lower.

The case-fatality rates are important because they allow an apples-to-apples comparison of how many people get sick or die from COVID-19. Otherwise, counties and states with more people would always look worse, even if an area with less population was actually being hit harder.

Rates include all cases accumulated over time, which means they flatten as an epidemic ends, rather than decrease. In early June, Colorado's most populous counties did not show many signs of flattening except for Weld County. The trend seemed a little more encouraging in several large counties, although there were signs that deaths could be rising again in late May.

A statement from the Weld County Joint Information Center said the number of new cases and deaths in the county has decreased since the end of April as testing and contact tracing have increased, but it is still important for residents to maintain social distancing and wash your hands.

"Our progress so far has depended on compliance with preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus," the statement said.

As of Friday, Denver had recorded 841.6 COVID-19 cases and 47.1 deaths among those cases per 100,000 residents – the eighth highest case rate and the fourth highest death rate in the state.

Heather Burke, a spokeswoman for the Denver Joint Information Center, said multiple factors could be involved in Denver's highest growth rate in cases and deaths, including data reporting delays that mean that any day's snapshot can not be totally accurate. Evidence is mounting, which would uncover more cases, and companies are reopening, which could allow the virus to spread more easily, he said.

"Denver is still watching community broadcast, which could be contributing to an increase in cases," he said. "That is why Denver continually educates people on the importance of wearing face covers and social distancing in public."

Weld was just behind Denver, with 808.3 cases and 42.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

Arapahoe County has the third highest death rate, but the eleventh highest case rate, with 704.9 cases per 100,000 people. John Douglas, executive director of the Tri-County Health Department, said the number of cases identified in Arapahoe County is growing as tests expand, but watch for signs that could show an increase in transmission. .

The death rate in Arapahoe County is increasing particularly rapidly, but it has not leveled out in the same way as in Weld County either. That could reflect that transmission in Arapahoe is due more to small outbreaks and community spread than to large outbreaks like Weld's, he said. If some facilities account for the majority of cases in an area, new cases and deaths become less common as those outbreaks end.

"The outbreaks are not really driving the story in Arapahoe County," he said. "Our (numbers) have been more stable."

However, none of the large counties came close to impact in Morgan County, where the rate was 2,248.9 cases and 161.4 deaths. That means that about two in 100 people contracted the virus, and one in 1,000 died.

Logan County, home to Colorado's largest outbreak at Sterling Correctional Center, had an even higher case rate, but far fewer deaths. The death rate reflects not only how well an area was able to treat people with COVID-19, but perhaps most importantly, whether the virus was able to penetrate environments with many vulnerable people, such as nursing homes.

Cases per 100,000 people, as of June 4:

Logan County: 2,869.0

Morgan County: 2,248.9

Saguache County: 1,345.6

Crowley County: 1,126.9

Eagle County: 1,099.1

Gunnison County: 1,036.5

Washington County: 888.1

Denver County: 841.6

Weld County: 808.3

Summit County: 771.6

Deaths per 100,000 people, as of June 4:

Morgan County: 161.4

Chaffee County: 99.9

Arapahoe County: 50.1

Denver County: 47.1

Weld County: 42.6

Kit Carson County: 41.9

Broomfield County: 38.9

Gunnison County: 34.9

Jefferson County: 30.9

Montrose County: 28.4

Whether rate growth accelerates or crushes may depend on what residents choose to do.

Projections from the PolicyLab of the Children & # 39; s Hospital of Philadelphia show that new cases will increase slightly in Adams County over the next four weeks; declining in Boulder, Douglas, El Paso, Jefferson and Weld counties; and going up before going down in Larimer County. New cases are expected in Denver, Arapahoe and Eagle counties.

The projections are based on residents maintaining their current level of social estrangement, which they measure based on records of cell phone travel to nonessential businesses, said Dr. David Rubin, director of PolicyLab. So far, Colorado has not seen a spike in cases as more businesses open, though it's too early to see on Memorial Day festivities and the recent protests resulted in more broadcasting, he said.

"In general, things have been better in Colorado than elsewhere," he said. "I suspect that people in Colorado are being more cautious."