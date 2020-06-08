Denver Sheriff's Sergeant, deputy disciplined for sexual harassment

A sergeant and a deputy from the Denver Sheriff's Department were suspended for sexually harassing their fellow deputies, according to discipline letters issued in May by the Department of Public Safety.

Sergeant Robert Hitchcock received a 40-day unpaid suspension in connection with a decade-long incident that he continued to count to his co-workers, and Deputy Diego Villalpando-Hernández received an unpaid three-day suspension after grabbing his head. from another deputy and simulate a sexual act.

Hitchcock received a longer suspension because he had previously been disciplined for sexual harassment in 2017, at which point he served a 24-day suspension, according to the discipline letter.

The original incident in the most recent Hitchcock case occurred at least a decade ago, according to the discipline letter, and involved Hitchcock, who was then a new sergeant in jail, and a deputy. The agent was working on a console when she leaned forward to reach for an intercom microphone and Hitchcock leaned toward her, abruptly stepped back and left, according to the letter. The deputy did not think about that until later, when Hitchcock told him that he had leaned down to kiss her and that he had been "focused,quot; on her lips and had "something of a mental image,quot;.

The deputy was shocked at the time and told Hitchcock that he had no intention of kissing him. For years he tried to avoid the sergeant.

However, Hitchcock constantly told others the story and how he had focused on the deputy's "luscious lips,quot;. Despite the fact that the deputy constantly asked him to stop telling his coworkers about the incident, Hitchcock told the story to other deputies, apprentices, sergeants and continued to do so until at least 2018.

When faced with administrative investigators, Hitchcock said the story was about himself, not the deputy, and that he was struggling to interpret social cues. He expressed remorse but also said that the deputy gave him permission to share the story.

He will be suspended from May 31 to July 26.

The second deputy who was disciplined, Villalpando-Hernández, is accused of grabbing the neck of a male deputy in April 2019 and simulating a sexual act because he was upset that the deputy did not volunteer to do any work towards the end of the shift de Villalpando-Hernández at the Lindsey-Flanigan courthouse.

Villalpando-Hernández expected to leave his shift on time that day to take a scheduled class at his gym, according to the discipline letter, but was delayed by a late call. When he returned from the call, he grabbed another agent by the neck to give him a "difficult time,quot; for not covering the call. Villalpando-Hernández shook the man's head toward his crotch and made sucking noises, according to the discipline letter.

The deputy told him to let him go and threatened to report his conduct, at which point Villalpando-Hernández called him blasphemous and suggested that he was a "snitch," according to the disciplinary letter, which stated that the two deputies had a " colloquial,quot;. humorous relationship "before this incident.

Villalpando-Hernández described the incident as a joke. They gave him a three-day suspension to serve June 16 to June 18.