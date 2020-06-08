Democrats in Congress unveil police reform legislation – Up News Info

Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate unveiled police reform legislation that prohibits the use of strangles and arrest warrants in drug cases.

The bill, dubbed the Police Justice Act, would also create a registry on the use of force by police officers and establish an independent process for state attorneys general to investigate misconduct, according to an initial summary. of the legislation obtained by NBC News.

"Today, this movement of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action," Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference.

Previously, Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats knelt silently for 8 minutes, 46 seconds in the Emancipation Hall on Capitol Hill. That's the amount of time that Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee pressed against George Floyd's neck after he was arrested on Memorial Day. An autopsy showed that he died during the strangulation.

Representative Karen Bass (D-CA), president of the Black Caucus of Congress, said that "a profession in which you have the power to kill should be a profession that requires highly trained officers accountable to the public."

The bill has more than 200 cosponsors in the House, and Schumer asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to vote on it before July.

Pelosi called the legislation a "first step" to address racial justice measures, following protests across the country following Floyd's death.