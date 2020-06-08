Deelishis has a luxurious $ 300K wedding for the Central Park 5s Ray Santana !! (Photos + Video)

Reality and social media star Deelishis is officially a married woman. She and her old love Raymond Santana were married yesterday in Atlanta in a luxurious ceremony.

The couple married in a very exclusive Georgia country club, and they had to pay a premium for the wedding because the place had been closed due to the Coronavirus.

But Raymond was not going to let anything stop his wedding. According to a person close to the couple, MTO News learned that Deelishis' new husband lost around $ 300,000 at the wedding.

Raymond is a successful businessman who received a multi-million dollar settlement after being indicted by the New York Police and jailed as a teenager for a brutal rape he did not commit. Her case, "Central Park 5,quot;, was one of the worst police and prosecutorial misconduct cases in United States history.

But Ray is now a free and wealthy man, and now he is married to the woman of his dreams. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Here are some photos and videos from the event:

Deelishis, real name Chaundra Davis, is an influencer on social media, a radio personality, a model and a former reality show contestant. She is best known as the winner of the hit reality show VH1. Taste of love 2.