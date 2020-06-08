Deelishis has a luxurious $ 300K wedding for the Central Park 5s Ray Santana !! (Photos + Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Reality and social media star Deelishis is officially a married woman. She and her old love Raymond Santana were married yesterday in Atlanta in a luxurious ceremony.

The couple married in a very exclusive Georgia country club, and they had to pay a premium for the wedding because the place had been closed due to the Coronavirus.

