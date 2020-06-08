Decoding the clues: after 10 years, the "Fenn treasure,quot; has finally been found

Ten years ago, an antiques dealer named Forrest Fenn buried a treasure chest filled with gold, rubies, emeralds, and diamonds somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. He hid the clues to its location in a poem that is part of his self-published memories in 2010, The thrill of the chase. More than 350,000 people have tried and been unable to find it in the past decade, and now one of them has finally been successful. The man who found the treasure, a cache with an estimated value of more than $ 1 million, sent confirmation of his discovery to Fenn with a photograph of the chest.

"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from where I hid it more than ten years ago," Fenn wrote on his website. "I don't know the person who found him, but the poem in my book took him to the right place." He told the new Mexican from Santa Fe that the man who found the treasure declined to be named publicly but came from "the east."

Fenn said he organized the hunt to inspire people to explore nature by giving them a "good old-fashioned adventure." It was also a way to offer hope to those deeply affected by the Great Recession that followed the collapse of the property market in 2008.

He described the chest as an ornate Romanesque box, carved with scenes of knights and ladies, containing gold nuggets, rare gold coins, and various types of gemstones. The chest weighed about 20 pounds, and its contents weighed another 20 pounds. (Apparently, it took him two trips to hide it.) The stories in his memoirs hinted at the location, and a poem in the "Gold and More,quot; chapter contained nine clues leading to the site (see box).

Of course, some people got a little carried away, even giving up their jobs and spending their life savings searching for the chest. And "exploring nature,quot; can be dangerous for those who are not used to dealing with the outdoors. That region has bears and snakes, plus it's easy to fall down a steep incline or drown in the river. And if lost or seriously injured, cell phone service is virtually nil. At least five people have perished in their search.

In 2017, the New Mexico State Police Chief pleaded with Fenn to suspend the search for the sake of public safety. And Montana police issued a warning to potential treasure hunters last year, citing two deaths near Yellowstone National Park, a handful of clashes with the law, and a guy who was injured but refused to tell his wife where Exactly, he was afraid to leave any of his competitors, which made his rescue very difficult.

"We strongly encourage everyone to vigorously pursue their passions outdoors, but think like a local," Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin told CNN last year. "Before you go after the treasure, consider your skill level, preparation, and knowledge of the area."

Fenn has resisted accusations of fraud by frustrated treasure hunters who convinced themselves that no treasure was ever buried, including the ex-wife of one of the men who died while searching. (Fenn promised in his announcement of the discovery that photographs and more details will be sent, so we'll see.) Then there are the demands. A lawsuit was filed by a man in Colorado Springs late last year, although a judge dismissed the case in February on procedural grounds. The plaintiff, David Harold Hanson, asked the court for permission to re-file the lawsuit.

A Chicago real estate attorney named Barbara Andersen told the new Santa Fe Mexican that he planned to file a federal court order, claiming that he solved the puzzle but that an unidentified defendant stole his solution and that he "followed me and deceived me into get the chest. " An Arizona man named Brian Erskine, who also claims to have solved the puzzle, is also crying badly, believing Fenn's moment with his announcement of the discovery is "suspicious."

Fenn himself seems to be taking it easy. "I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they continue to be drawn to the promise of other discoveries," he wrote in his announcement. And he admitted to The Guardian: "I feel half happy, half sad because the persecution is over."