Debris threatens Phillip Island fur seals in Victoria

Shocking amounts of plastic, discarded fishing lines and cigarette butts have been found on the beaches of Phillip Island in the past six months.

Volunteers and conservationists removed more than 113 kg of marine litter from the island in 2020 alone.

Debris off the Victorian coast threatens local sea lions. (Roland Pick (Natural Parks))

They have found over 13,000 hard and soft plastics, 472 meters of fishing line, 713 cigarette butts, over 1,100 food packaging items, and over 500 pieces of string.

Every two months, dozens of sea lions must be rescued and released from ocean litter to avoid serious injury, as a substantial amount of litter makes its way around the notches or in the animals' mouths.

Marine scientist Dr. Rebecca McIntosh has the grim job of cutting seals and pups for free.

Dr. Rebecca McIntosh on a pre-cleanse. (Roland Pick (Natural Parks))

"Not all debris comes from commercial or recreational fishing vessels," said Dr. McIntosh.

"A lot of this is washed into the ocean from urban settings."

Phillip Island Nature Park is celebrating World Oceans Day by issuing a severe warning about the harm of trash and debris in our wildlife.

Debris can see the seals get tangled. (Roland Pick (Natural Parks))

"It is vital that we protect our ocean home on World Oceans Day and every other day," said Dr. McIntosh.