David Beckham inspired by Gordon Ramsay to make his own cooking show

The former professional soccer player has been developing a new baking hobby during quarantine and is reportedly planning to turn his new skills into a television concert on Netflix.

David Beckham He is reportedly moving from the soccer field to the kitchen as he looks set to land a new Netflix cooking show.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the star has been inspired by his chef friend. Gordon Ramsay to brush up on his cooking skills, and he apparently hopes to benefit from his new hobby.

The athlete reportedly wants to do the series with employees of his own production company Studio 99 and has also presented the idea to BBC bosses, with a source close to the star claiming that an unusual birthday gift brought him. to bake.

"One of the unintended benefits of the blockade for David has been the opportunity to do what he loves most: baking," they shared. "He has been recreating some of his mother's old recipes, and recently received a ton of pots and pans for his birthday."

"He has seen how well Gordon has done with his own cooking shows and his production company Studio Ramsay, and Gordon gave him good advice," the source added.

The heads of David's Studio 99 company are reportedly already working on numerous TV show ideas with the star, sharing their thoughts on sports, travel and fashion.