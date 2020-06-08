Data experts warn people about taking COVID-19 numbers, charts at face value

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a deluge of numbers and charts to the lives of ordinary Australians, who data analysts warn can cause confusion or create a false sense of security.

A study released in January this year, found that only one in five Australian workers trust their "data literacy,quot; – the ability to get meaningful information from numbers and statistics.

BBMT consulting directors Myles Terry and Bart Badalassi believe Australian authorities in general have been good at providing information about the pandemic, but it is not always understood.

"It's not the numbers themselves that are tripping (people), it's that the numbers are estimates," Terry said.

A medical worker takes a sample from a person at an emerging COVID-19 test clinic at the Keilor Community Hub in Melbourne. (AAP)

"What people don't realize is that these estimates have a range of uncertainty behind them."

Consultants point to Australian government COVID-19 modeling report which showed that 85 percent of symptomatic cases had been detected in ACT.

"That estimate in itself ranges from 30 to 100 percent," said Terry.

"If people assume the 85 percent number is & # 39; true & # 39 ;, that will lead to challenges in making informed decisions."

The increasing amount of information about its impact on health also presents challenges.

"It is really unfair to compare the pandemic now with other diseases that we have had in other parts of the world," said Terry.

"Comparing the steady-state death rates from diseases like seasonal flu, HIV / AIDS, and hepatitis with COVID-19 is not a fair comparison, it's like comparing apples to oranges."

"You really want to see the death rate from infection, and this is if someone gets the virus: what is the real probability that they will die?"

Analysts say there are some simple tips for looking at statistics, which should always be considered.

"When you look at the averages, you add context. You should ask 'the average of what? What are we comparing ourselves to?'" Badalassi said.

"Just because someone produces a graph doesn't mean it's a fact.

"You must be aware of the motives of the people behind them.