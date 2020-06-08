Daniel Radcliffe to J.K. Rowling: & # 39; & # 39; Transgender women are women & # 39; & # 39;

This weekend, Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling He was accused of making transphobic comments on social media. Now, Daniel Radcliffehas written an essay in response to the author's claims about gender identity.

In a blog post published by The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth, Radcliffe writes that he felt "compelled to say something." .

"Transgender women are women," she wrote in the blog post. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience in this area than either Jo or me."

Radcliffe referred to statistics provided by the organization stating that "78% of transgender and non-binary youth reported having been discriminated against because of their gender identity."

"It is clear that we need to do more to support transgender and non-binary people," wrote the actor, "not to invalidate their identities and not cause further harm."