Daniel Radcliffe to J.K. Rowling: & # 39; & # 39; Transgender women are women & # 39; & # 39;

This weekend, Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling He was accused of making transphobic comments on social media. Now, Daniel Radcliffehas written an essay in response to the author's claims about gender identity.
In a blog post published by The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth, Radcliffe writes that he felt "compelled to say something." .
"Transgender women are women," she wrote in the blog post. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience in this area than either Jo or me."
Radcliffe referred to statistics provided by the organization stating that "78% of transgender and non-binary youth reported having been discriminated against because of their gender identity."
"It is clear that we need to do more to support transgender and non-binary people," wrote the actor, "not to invalidate their identities and not cause further harm."
On Saturday, Rowling shared an opinion piece from a global health website titled "Creating a More Equal World After Covid-19 for Menstruating People,quot; and shared her confusion with the phrase "menstruating people,quot;.
"I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone helped me," she wrote in a tweet. "Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"
In response, many followers and celebrities (including Sarah Paulsonand Jonathan Van Ness) On social networks he started calling her for her tweets.
In a follow-up tweet, the author wrote: "If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction. If sex is not real, women's lived reality worldwide is erased. I know and love women. trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to tell the truth. "
"The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence, 'hate'. trans people because they think that sex is real and has experienced consequences, it is silly, "he continued in another series of tweets. "I respect the right of every trans person to live in a way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I would walk with you if I were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman." I don't think it's hateful. say it. "
In Radcliffe's blog post, the first Harry Potter Al alum added that she was still "learning to be a better ally," before sharing resources for people who want to learn more about transgender and non-binary identities.
The 30-year-old actor then addressed fans of fantasy novels who expressed disappointment on social media after Rowling's comments.
"To all the people who now feel that their experience with books has been tarnished or diminished, I deeply regret the pain these comments have caused them," he wrote. "I really hope you don't completely lose what was valuable in these stories to you."
"If these books taught you that love is the most powerful force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of purity lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups ; if you believe that a particular character is trans, not binary or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found something in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any point in your life, then that is between you and the book you read, and it is sacred, "concluded his essay.
"And in my opinion, no one can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope these comments do not pollute that too much."