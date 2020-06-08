Daniel Radcliffe speaks out against J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets

WENN

The Harry Potter cartoonist for the wizards movie franchise responds after the book's author was accused of being transphobic, saying: & # 39; Transgender women are women & # 39 ;.

Daniel Radcliffe may always be indebted to J.K. Rowling for her breakthrough in the career, but he doesn't hesitate to disagree with her. The British actor responded after the author of "Harry Potter" was convicted of her anti-trans tweets.

"Transgender women are women," says the 30-year-old star in a statement on the Project Trevor website, showing her stance against Rowling's. Not to mention the name of the 54-year-old screenwriter, he continues: "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience in this topic that Jo or me. "

It continues to support the trans community, "according to the Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and non-binary youth reported being discriminated against because of their gender identity. It is clear that we must do more to support transgender people and not binary, do not invalidate their identities and do no further harm. "

Radcliffe's statement is in response to Rowling's controversial tweets, in which he argued that the discussion of gender identity invalidates biological sex. "If sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased," she tweeted.

"I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to tell the truth," he insisted. "The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence, 'hate'. trans people because they think that sex is real and has experienced consequences, it is nonsense. "

Rowling added: "I respect the right of every trans person to live in a way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I would walk with you if you were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think make it hateful to say it. "

The author's tweets garnered her a lot of criticism, and activist Ben O & # 39; Keefe replied, "This woman is complete scum. Shut up the fucking transphobic shit. You don't know or love any trans person if you won't even acknowledge her existence. Thanks for ruining my childhood books. Just stop talking. We know you're a TERF (Transsexual Radical Feminist). You don't need to keep doing this. " Sarah Paulson he agreed, replying, "Word. Good evening and shut up @jk_rowling."

Whitney Cummings chimed in: "All these trans friends JK Rowlings (sic) say she must be exhausted," while Rachel Zegler he simply said, "That is transphobic."