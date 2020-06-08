Dallas Public Library Launches Sidewalk Service – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The Dallas Public Library will launch the sidewalk pickup at 16 library locations in the city on Tuesday, June 9.

Customers can pick up materials through the new Library To Go service, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at 5:30 p.m.

They can order books, DVDs, CDs, and access points through the library's website or by phone. Once they receive notification that their items are ready to be removed, they can call the designated location to schedule an appointment.

Library staff will deliver items to their cars without any close contact.

Book return containers are open only at Library To Go locations. Returned items will be quarantined for at least four days before staff records them.

Libraries were closed since the county's home shelter order in March. But as COVID-19 orders improve, services will gradually increase.