Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall sets more policies on the use of force, racial bias – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () -The Dallas Police Chief announced more changes Monday after nearly two weeks of protests to limit certain police practices and create new requirements to reduce the chances of an unarmed suspect being killed.

Chief Renee Hall faced questions from Dallas City Council members for the first time about the changes she announced last week.

Some on the council criticized that the chief would take action without consulting elected leaders first.

As calls for change on the streets continue after the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police, the Dallas Police Department will institute new policies to address complaints involving abuse of force and prejudice. racial.

During a meeting of the Public Safety Committee on Monday, Chief Renee Hall told council members that she officially banned strangling, which has not been practiced since 2004.

It also implemented the duty to intervene in politics, ordering officers to detain other officers when they act inappropriately.

She said next week the Dallas Police Department will institute a policy that requires officers to post warnings before shooting.

Later this month, the department will enact a policy to release more dash camera and body camera videos, and will order a review of all use of force policies.

During the online meeting and discussion, some council members mentioned the controversial idea of ​​underfunding police departments that some cities are considering.

Council members say that's not on the table, but a reexamination of police surveillance in Dallas does.

"We know what they are asking for," said Casey Thomas, a member of District 3 Council. "They are asking for a change. Not only with police policy, but they ask us to change the way we allocate funds and that is up to us. We are going to have to make decisions that many people will not be happy with, I just have to be honest about it. "

Another DPD change in progress is the expansion of a program to answer mental health related calls that can turn violent and create an early warning system that identifies officers with a history of use of force.