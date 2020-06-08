Cynthia Bailey says Breonna Taylor did not die in vain

Cynthia Bailey mentioned Breonna Taylor on her social media account the other day when it was supposed to be her birthday. Look at the message Cynthia shared.

‘Happy birthday Breonna Taylor! You did not die in vain. Your legacy is helping to change the world: from June 5, 1993 to March 13, 2020 #sayhername #blm, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said, "The sad thing for me is that she died right after my birthday … please just heartless these days," but happy birthday to her, I hope she rests in peace. "

Another commenter posted this message: "They announced that they will open the investigation due to public complaints."

Another follower said, "I am heartbroken," this heinous shit must stop. Imagine having been fast asleep in your bed and the police erupt … unimaginable … extremely heartbreaking. .. I'm 35 years old and I still feel like a young man … #blacklivesmatter ".

A follower said: ‘Wow. I would like to follow who murdered her. My condolences to his family. No more the death of the African American. My Olympian gods allied with the ancient African gods as well as the Indians and the Arabs are with you. "

Someone else posted this message: ‘Heavenly Happy Birthday Breonna !! Beautiful soul was too soon … Justice will be done! "And one commenter wrote:" Happy birthday to this beautiful innocent woman. May she always be at peace. "

Cynthia revealed a large painted BLM mural on the street near the White House not too long ago.

Other than this, Cynthia and her family participated in a peaceful protest the other day and fans appreciated it.



