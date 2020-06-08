Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Stadia after the launch of the console and PC

We opted to share only images from the game's arranged trailer that really look like what we saw in the hands-free demo.

Protagonist V lives in this sprawling apartment complex, which resembles modern Los Angeles buildings, albeit with messy, technology-laden tweaks like broken biometric scanners at people's front doors.

The game's opening mission sees you rescue an apparently high-ranking civilian from a kidnapping ring. Insurance in Cyberpunk 2077 It appears to revolve around private companies presenting themselves with military squadrons and medical personnel to assist Los Angeles' elites.

In the demo, V finds and makes an offer to this rich and powerful "corpo,quot; character. Follow a dangerous mission where everyone seems to stab everyone else in the back.

Frankie is an accomplice to V during the demo and offers a lot conversation options and dialog tree for V to choose from.

We saw the joy of driving in an open world, but it was the least impressive part of the demo.

Developer CD Projekt Red has quietly confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 It won't launch on Google Stadia on September 17, when it will hit PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Instead, the game will be available on Google's game streaming service "by the end of the year," says the developer.

The confirmation, which appeared at the bottom of a largely unrelated press release, is not a complete surprise. When the Stadia version of Cyberpunk First announced in April 2019, CD Projekt Red simply said the game would be coming to Stadia "the same year,quot; as other platforms. But that was before Cyberpunk 2077 it was delayed from a planned April launch to its current September target date.

Meanwhile, the officer Cyberpunk 2077 the website lists Stadia along with other platforms under a large banner and a button that says "Coming September 17, 2020. Order Now,quot; However, clicking on that offer does not offer a Stadia pre-order option, probably because Stadia does not offer platform level preorders.

Day and wait

CD Projekt Red representatives were not immediately available to comment on the gap between CyberpunkThe launch of Stadia and that on other platforms. But creating a Stadia version requires porting the game to Google's Linux-based streaming servers. That's a process that might not be a high priority during the final sprint of major game development.

Id Software said last year that a 2016 test port Condemn The new version of Stadia took just three weeks of full-time work by two people. But the company said the process was done faster because Condemn I've already used the Linux compatible Vulkan graphics API, instead of the Windows DirectX standard. Meanwhile, other high-profile developers have addressed some apparent graphical issues in the Stadia migration process.

No matter, CyberpunkStadia's "lag,quot; highlights continued service issues that attract software release on or near the day those games are first available on competing platforms. Since the service's launch in November (which included quite a few titles originally released before 2019), only 11 of the 31 "new,quot; Stadia releases have been games released that same day on other (or exclusive) platforms. Of those, April Doom Eternal It is by far the most high-profile synchronous day and date release of Stadia with other platforms.

Having an older game library in Stadia is good, but there is at least some evidence that Stadia users have little interest in these older titles, even when they're offered as gifts. And the data shows that a large proportion of a game's total sales often comes in its first few weeks of availability, meaning that even a slight delay to the launch of Stadia could reduce sales among players with access to other platforms. .

Croteam & # 39; s Serious sam 4 It is planned for an exclusive and scheduled launch in Stadia this August. From Ubisoft Assassin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla and Activision & # 39; s Marvel avengers The game has announced plans for Stadia releases on or near its launch later this year.

