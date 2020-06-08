CrossFit founder, ditched by Reebok, apologizes for tweeting about racial inequality protests

SILVER SPRING, MD. – CrossFit founder apologizes for a Twitter post he made about the racial inequality protests after Reebok cut ties to his company.

On Saturday, the Institute of Metrics and Health Assessment tweeted: "Racism is a public health problem."

In response, also on Twitter, CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman said: "It is Floyd-19," a reference to COVID-19, the coronavirus disease that has killed 400,000 people worldwide this year. Floyd, who was African American, died two weeks ago after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has sparked protests worldwide.

Reebok had been negotiating a new contract with CrossFit.

"Our partnership with CrossFit HQ ends later this year," Reebok told the AP. "We have recently been in talks on a new agreement, however, in light of recent developments, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ. We will honor our remaining contractual obligations in 2020."

Glassman, via his company's Twitter account, wrote: “I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not tolerate racism. I made a mistake because of the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. "

CrossFit-affiliated gyms across the country also backed down from Glassman's comments. Many posted notices on social media that they were ending their affiliation with the exercise company.