Cripple Creek casinos to reopen June 15

Casinos in Cripple Creek may begin reopening in limited capacity on June 15 after regulators approved a variance to the state's safest guidelines put forth by Teller County.

Casinos will be limited to 50% capacity, and guests must wear masks when entering and practice social distancing. Slot machines will be available to play, but table games will not, depending on the variation.

"I am very pleased that we are able to open," said Matt Andrighetti, general manager of Wildwood Casino. "I just want to do it in such a way that we are responsible and we don't have to close again."

Colorado closed its casinos in mid-March to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, which caused considerable financial cost in its gambling cities. On Sunday, the state also gave Gilpin County the green light to begin reopening the casinos in Black Hawk and Central City on June 17.