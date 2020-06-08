Criminals vandalize Fort Worth police and fire memorial with "BLM,quot; graffiti – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The criminals smashed the Fort Worth Police and Fire Memorial overnight, causing significant damage to the stone walls and sidewalks.

"While criminals can physically tarnish this sacred monument, the legacy of the heroes who gave their lives to serve this city can never be diminished," the Fort Worth Police Officers Association posted on its Facebook page.

The monument is located at the north end of Trinity Park along West 7th Street. It occupies five acres of park. Designed by Fort Worth architects Gideon Toal, the monument features black granite kiosks that take visitors through various eras in Fort Worth history and tell the stories of various fallen heroes. A decomposed granite path that winds through the trees guides visitors to the sculptures and walls of the names.

Vandals labeled the kiosks and roads with the letters "BLM,quot; and profanity.

The association solicits donations to pay for the removal of the black spray paint and any other damage.

So far they have raised over $ 4,500.