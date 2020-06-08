COVID-19 security measures stopped 500 million infections, 60 million in the US. USA – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – Emergency safety and health measures taken in six major countries have prevented more than 500 million infections during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published Monday by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley.

The report, published in the journal "Nature," is the first peer-reviewed analysis of local, regional, and national policies for coronavirus containment and prevention in China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France, and the United States.

Investigators estimate that public health and safety measures like travel restrictions, business and school closings, and shelter-in-place orders have prevented around 530 million infections between January and April 6, when the study.

"I don't think any human effort has saved so many lives in such a short time," said lead author Solomon Hsiang, director of the UC Berkeley Global Policy Laboratory. "There have been huge personal costs for staying home and canceling events, but the data shows that each day made a big difference."

The researchers did not estimate the number of deaths averted during that time because death rates in the six countries would likely have been even higher as the number of cases increased.

The study looked at 1,717 policies implemented in the six countries, where the number of new infections grew an average of 38 percent each day before coronavirus prevention policies were implemented.

"Many have already suffered tragic losses," said Hsiang. "And yet April and May would have been even more devastating if we had done nothing, at a price that we probably cannot imagine."

In the United States alone, researchers estimated that coronavirus policies prevented about 4.8 million confirmed cases and 60 million cases in total. Only China avoided more confirmed cases, 37 million, and total cases, 285 million, during the study period.

The study found that self-isolation and economic and commercial closings produced the greatest benefits, while other policies such as travel restrictions did not produce clear case prevention benefits. The benefits of public health policy generally take about three weeks to appear.

According to the researchers, early preventive action in countries like Brazil, India and Mexico, where cases are taking off, could be the difference in preventing thousands of cases and deaths in the coming months.

"It is as if the roof is about to fall, but we caught it before it crushed everyone," Hsiang said of the timing of the six countries. “It was difficult and exhausting, and we are still holding it. But by coming together, we did something as a society that no one could have done alone and that has never been done before. ”

The study can be accessed at nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2404-8.

