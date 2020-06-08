Home Local News Courtesy questions around the time of COVID-19 – Up News Info

Dear Amy: This is a typical scenario: I am walking on a trail that is only a few feet wide. Someone is coming towards me. None of us wears a mask.

I go out of the way to make room for the other person (and myself). The other person passes without saying anything.

Am I wrong in thinking that I should get a "thank you,quot; for giving up?

Or, I'm in a market with aisles marked one-way, and a person with a cart (with or without a mask) is coming the other way. I will either withdraw from the hallway or face the shelves to allow the person to pass.

I wonder if I should remind the person that they are walking the wrong way, but again, a "thank you,quot; would be nice.

And then there are the masks in general, the use of which seems to become a political statement.

I wear a mask in public (especially indoors), not because it protects me (most masks available to me will not prevent viruses from airborne), but because it protects other people.

If we were courteous to other people, wouldn't we all wear a mask?

I realize that courtesy and etiquette in the COVID-19 era is a minor problem (and a minor one for me). But I think things would be a little better if we were more courteous to each other (and less political). Am I getting too nervous about anything?

I would appreciate your thoughts.

– Are you looking for too much courtesy?

