Courtesy questions around the time of COVID-19 – Up News Info

Dear Amy: This is a typical scenario: I am walking on a trail that is only a few feet wide. Someone is coming towards me. None of us wears a mask.

I go out of the way to make room for the other person (and myself). The other person passes without saying anything.

Am I wrong in thinking that I should get a "thank you,quot; for giving up?

Or, I'm in a market with aisles marked one-way, and a person with a cart (with or without a mask) is coming the other way. I will either withdraw from the hallway or face the shelves to allow the person to pass.

I wonder if I should remind the person that they are walking the wrong way, but again, a "thank you,quot; would be nice.

And then there are the masks in general, the use of which seems to become a political statement.

I wear a mask in public (especially indoors), not because it protects me (most masks available to me will not prevent viruses from airborne), but because it protects other people.

If we were courteous to other people, wouldn't we all wear a mask?

I realize that courtesy and etiquette in the COVID-19 era is a minor problem (and a minor one for me). But I think things would be a little better if we were more courteous to each other (and less political). Am I getting too nervous about anything?

I would appreciate your thoughts.

– Are you looking for too much courtesy?

Dear seeker: It could benefit from some perspective. I wonder if for every rude case, there could be two or three people demonstrating social friendliness. But rudeness takes up a lot of space.

In each case you quote, I agree that you are being courteous and that the other person must acknowledge your courtesy. But people don't always behave optimally. In American culture, we don't seem to have a very rigid social code of conduct. This means that some people interpret their own personal freedom as a license to behave however they want, claiming a kind of sovereign government over what a shared public space should be. (This is how going without a mask somehow becomes a political statement, rather than a protection of public health.)

Also, many people were not raised as well as you. Either they are having a bad day, they are stuck in their heads or they are walking absentmindedly down the hall.

A little advice from me to others: People don't necessarily want verbal recognition from a person without a mask if they are, too.

As you know, the virus appears to spread primarily through aerosolized particles ejected when people speak, cough, or sneeze. A silent wave, a thumbs-up, or a nod may be preferable to a verbal "thank you."

Dear Amy: My wife and I moved to Florida 15 years ago.

We have many friends here and we realize that politics and religion are two issues to avoid.

Unfortunately, given the current state of affairs, an error may occur.

A couple we've known for six years visited for five days during the Super Bowl last winter.

We have enjoyed many moments with this couple, but unfortunately we have not communicated since their visit, when a brief political discussion took place.

Going from talking frequently to zero is very confusing and disappointing.

My question is which way should we go: my wife believes that we should leave them and move on, as she feels disrespected. I think we should have some closure to our relationship.

– Confused in Florida

Dear confused: If you have not received an acknowledgment or even a "pro forma thank you,quot; from this couple after you have hosted them in your home for five days, then I am with your wife. However, if you have something that YOU want to express to them, then you should go ahead and do it.

If you know that you offended someone, then perhaps you should apologize, but you have a right to talk about politics and should not view it as a "mistake,quot; just because a guest in your home disagrees with you.

Dear Amy: I loved your response to "Georgia on my Mind," a Larry David-like "teacher,quot; who wants his wife to change her life for him.

Thank you for suggesting that these two live a few weeks apart. Your wife deserves a break!

– A fan

Dear fan: My heart went … to her.

