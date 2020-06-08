Couple fighting for life after shooting a house in Waikiki south of Perth

Two people are in critical condition after being shot in a house south of Perth.

The couple, who is in their 20s, was found in a house on the Hayeswater Circuit in Waikiki at 11.25pm ​​yesterday, police said.

Investigators say the 28-year-old man and the 27-year-old woman are known to each other.

They were taken to the Royal Perth Hospital last night and are now in a coma.

9News journalist Jacquelin Robson said parts of the Hayeswater Circuit had been cordoned off by detectives while officers investigated what led to the shooting.

"They are both in an induced coma in the intensive care unit, fighting for their lives," Robson said.

"Neighbors said the young couple had been living on the property for years."

Police say the shooting is believed to be "an isolated incident,quot; and that there are no ongoing concerns for public safety.