Cough Medicine May Treat Lung Disease, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Trial Underway at Cairns Hospital

A cough medicine that could help treat a complex lung disease is being tested at a hospital in Far North Queensland, giving new hope to those living with the condition.

The rare disease, known as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), causes the tissue around the alveoli inside the lungs to become thick and scarred. This makes it difficult for people to breathe deeply.

Across the country, 1,250 people are diagnosed with the disease each year.

Cairns Hospital is one of five sites in Australia and New Zealand, which conducts a clinical study of the drug known as Ifenprodil.

The drug has been shown to significantly reduce the onset and frequency of coughing.

Cairns Hospital clinical nursing consultant Sue Richmond says that during the trial, patients will receive the medication three times a day for three months.

"We hope that their cough and quality of life improve because (normally) these patients do not have good results," he said.

Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Services acting director of research Eddy Strivens says it's great news for residents across Cairns.