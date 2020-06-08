Coronavirus, race riots force Trump campaign to recalibrate

WASHINGTON – Less than five months before voters decide their fate, President Donald Trump faces a very different political reality than he ever imagined. For starters, if the elections were held today, you would probably lose.

The president, West Wing advisers, and campaign aides have become increasingly concerned about his reelection chances as they have seen Trump stand up first in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and now during a national wave of protests against racial injustice. His allies fear the president has accomplished something his November enemy was unable to do: ignite enthusiasm at a Democratic Party base that has been lukewarm for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump faced harsher political prospects even before the death of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee for nearly nine minutes against Floyd's neck last month.

COVID-19's increasing human and economic tolls, and the president's defiant response, cost him support among constituencies his campaign considers key to victory in November. Its iconic rallies had been frozen for months, and its cash advantage over Biden, while vast, was not growing as fast as expected because the pandemic stopped high-dollar fundraisers.

Internal campaign polls and public polls showed a constant erosion in support for Trump among older people and in battlefield states that were once believed to be leaning decisively in the president's direction, according to six campaign officials. current and past not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations. The campaign recently launched a television blitz in Ohio, a state the president had 8 percentage points four years ago, and sees trouble in Arizona and warning signs in Georgia, which was once deep red.

Trump aides have warned the president that the renewed national conversation about racial injustice and the president's big push for "law and order,quot; have encouraged parts of the Democratic base, black voters and younger people, whose enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton in 2016 cleared the way for Trump's triumph. narrow victory

"I have polls," Trump told Fox News Radio on Thursday, dismissing a series of public polls that show him following Biden in key states. "Just like last time, I was losing to Hillary in every state, and I won every state."

Although outwardly confident, Trump has complained to advisers at his weekly White House meetings about the perception that he is losing to Biden and has pressured his aides to seek strategies to improve his position. Late last month, the Trump campaign transferred two veteran political aides to senior leadership roles, reflecting an effort to bring more experience to the campaign team. And on Friday, the campaign also brought in former communications chief Jason Miller as senior advisor.

The White House took advantage of better-than-expected economic news on Friday [the nation added 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate fell] with an exaggerated lap of victory, selling it as a sign of a post-pandemic economic return. that the president's advisers believe will be the most important factor for victory in November.

The campaign plan had been to spend the spring of 2020 trying to negatively define Biden, a strategy that went out the window when COVID-19 reached the American shores. Trump's aides have been frustrated that the pandemic has allowed Biden to remain largely out of public view; They believe that the failure-prone Democrat often hurts himself when he speaks in public.

Renewed efforts to attack Biden on several fronts are now being discussed, according to officials. Among the lines of attack: its ties to China, which the White House blames for the spread of the pandemic; Hunter Biden, the vice president's son, whom attendees believe can be painted as a symbol of corruption; and Biden's support for a 1994 crime bill, which Trump says helped create the conditions that led to the riots in American cities.

"Many Americans know Joe Biden, but not many know Joe Biden. And our job is to educate voters about the real Joe Biden, ”said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtagh. "He is on the side of the troublemakers. He barely made a passing reference to all the violence that happened. Black Americans also care about safe communities."

Raising Biden's negative ratings is an imperative for the Trump team: He sees little he can do to increase the president's own favorability numbers, which have been stubbornly underwater since Trump took office. In 2016, Clinton's negative favorability ratings were almost as high as Trump's, and voters who didn't like both candidates broke up largely because of Trump. But those same kinds of voters, at least for now, favor Biden this time, and the former vice president is viewed more favorably by the public.

"The Trump campaign keeps calling the same play, talking about a great game and then smoking on the field," said Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo. "The Trump Campaign and its Super PAC have spent nearly $ 20 million attacking Biden since April 1, and have seen Trump steadily decline in polls."

Trump has tried to adapt to the new reality in which rallies are prohibited by the requirements of social distancing. He has been scheduling official taxpayer-funded trips to battlefield states to highlight his leadership during the pandemic. Friday's trip to Maine was the last White House visit that doubled as a campaign stop, following others to Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona.

But Trump has been longing for a return to his old pillar, so much so that he ripped open the public parts of the North Carolina Republican National Convention, casting doubt on millions of dollars of commitments and more than a year of planning. Now, the boring convention business will remain in Charlotte, but the celebration aspects will shift to a city to be determined that will allow Trump to organize the program he wants.

While Trump has demanded that the campaign prepare to schedule protests as early as the summer, attendees warned that it could be risky to fill an arena, creating the potential for negative news if the virus were found to have spread at a campaign event. And that if they could even persuade the necessary crowds to gather before there is a vaccine.

Lemire reported from New York.