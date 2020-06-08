Coronavirus: Nasdaq hits record in economic hopes

The Nasdaq has reached a record close, becoming the first of the major indices to confirm a new bull market, and the Dow and S,amp;P 500 jumped as expectations of a rapid recovery from a coronavirus -driven acceleration increased.

The S,amp;P 500 ended in positive territory for the year to date.

Rising tech and communication stocks have fueled gains on the Nasdaq, which confirmed a new bull market just 16 weeks after coronavirus fears crushed stocks and pushed the U.S. economy into recession.

The Nasdaq is up 44.7 percent from its March 23 bottom. A bull market is generally considered an increase of more than 20 percent from the lowest point.

A closely watched monthly employment report on Friday showed an unexpected drop in the unemployment rate, reinforcing views that the worst of the economic damage from the virus outbreak was over.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York, said investors hoped the worst blow to the economy had happened.

"It is optimism about the reopening of the global economy and the likely confirmation that the US economy will experience a V-shaped recovery in the second half," he said.

The shares boosted earnings late in the Monday session after the US Federal Reserve eased the terms of its "Main Street,quot; loan program.

The energy sector rose further among the top 11 S,amp;P sectors, up 4.3 percent, as major oil producers agreed over the weekend to extend a deal on record production cuts.

Overdue shares of cruise ship operators Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings continued to rebound. The S,amp;P 1500 airline index increased 9.9 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 461.46 points, or 1.7 percent, to 27,572.44, the S,amp;P 500 gained 38.46 points, or 1.20 percent, to 3,232.39, and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.66 points, or 1.13 percent, to 9,924.75.

Investors will also focus this week on the Fed's two-day policy meeting, which will end on Wednesday, where the jobs report is likely to be discussed.

It would be the first meeting since April when Fed President Jerome Powell said the US economy could feel the weight of the economic shutdown for more than a year.

Progressing problems outnumbered declining problems on the New York Stock Exchange by a ratio of 4.61 to 1; On Nasdaq, a 3.02 to 1 ratio favored the overtakers.

The S,amp;P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and no new lows; Nasdaq Composite posted 83 new highs and no new lows.