Coronavirus Live updates: state reopens shocked by protests

States seeking to reopen are ill-prepared for mass protests.
Before the outbreak of outrage over the murder of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, debates over the reopening focused on whether states had adequate systems to detect and treat cases of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 110,000 people. in the United States since the beginning of the year.
But as protests against police brutality enter a third week, public officials are on the lookout for signs of an increase in new cases.
And on Sunday, infectious disease experts on Twitter debated how to provide a reliable estimate of the impact of the protests on the transmission of the virus, or whether trying to do so may be mistakenly viewed as a daunting participation in the growing racial justice movement.
In what he called an estimate at the end of the envelope, Trevor Bedford, a virus expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Institute, wrote on Twitter that each day of protests could lead to some 3,000 new cases and 50 to 500 deaths. . . Given the racial disparities observed during the pandemic, he noted, that increase would disproportionately affect black people. "The social benefit of continued protests must be weighed against the significant potential health impacts," he wrote.
Marc Lipsitch, an epidemiologist at Harvard, agreed that Dr. Bedford's projections were at the ballpark, and said in an email that he had done "a service,quot; by making a rough estimate with explicit assumptions.
But he also noted that if states where the virus was still spreading managed to control it, the number of lives saved "massively eclipse the effects of the protests. "If all states could better detect new cases with testing and contact tracing, or reduce transmission through social distancing and wearing masks, it would mitigate an increase in infections acquired in protests.
Dr. Bedford wrote that his estimates contained a lot of uncertainty. There is no official estimate of how many people protest on an average day, for example. Still, he thought it was important, he said, to provide a framework based on epidemiological principles to counter unforeseen assumptions made by political experts. But, in response, other scientists expressed concern that Dr. Bedford's publications "would feed those who oppose civil rights."
Because it can take up to two weeks for a newly infected person to show symptoms, health experts expect any increase in cases to begin to emerge this week. Protesters at various locations have contracted the virus, including in Lawrence, Kan., AND Athens, ga.
Politicians and public health officials have urged protesters to cover their faces and maintain social distance. In some places, such as New York, Atlanta, Illinois, Los Angeles and Minnesota, authorities have also urged protesters to get tested.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said in his daily briefing that New York would seek to conduct 35,000 tests a day in New York City, which has been the site of large, and sometimes frenzied, protests for more than a week. He also promised to dedicate 15 test sites in the city exclusively to people who have attended demonstrations.
"Please get tested," said the governor, adding that protesters should "act as if they were exposed,quot; and notify people who interact accordingly.
The shortage of N95 masks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has led to F.D.A. in the form of emergency use authorizations. The masks, which are intended for use by healthcare workers and front-line personnel, can filter viruses, unlike surgical and cloth masks, which the public is recommended to use to limit the spread of droplets larger than they can spread the new coronavirus.
As concerns were raised about shortages across the country, the agency allowed masks that had not been approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, but were in use in other countries, and also allowed for reuse. of N95 masks after decontamination.
Now, the agency says that certain masks made in China and not approved by NIOSH, while still fine for emergency use, cannot be reused. The list of masks that are licensed but cannot be reused includes a number of 3M models that are made in China.
For healthcare workers, the need for masks, and the ones that really stop viruses, has never been in dispute. But the use of public masks was controversial even before it was politicized. At first, health officials doubted the value of simple masks to protect the user. But over time, they have agreed that the widespread use of masks reduces the spread of the coronavirus. The World Health Organization waited until Friday to endorse the widespread use of face masks by the public.
The F.D.A. The announcement says tests by NIOSH, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have shown that some respirators made in China can "vary in design and performance."
The F.D.A. The announcement included several changes to the emergency authorizations, some related to the use of decontamination systems, all related to the safety of the mask. The agency has been reconsidering and reviewing the decisions about the masks as it gets new information, according to the announcement. In May, it banned a series of masks that had failed testing.
The crowds will gather again in New Zealand restaurants. The weddings will include as many hugs and guests as the happy couple wants, and even social distancing will not be necessary.
New Zealand has no active coronavirus cases and there are no new cases, officials announced Monday, stating that life could now return to a normal form of a previous pandemic.
"While the work is not done, there is no denying that this is a milestone," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding: "Thank you New Zealand."
The country of five million people is one of the few nations that appears to have eradicated the virus, at least for now. Iceland is another.
Ms Ardern, who led an approach she described as "go hard, go early," with a severe blockade that started in late March, said the country could now focus undistractedly on the economic recovery and business momentum. local.
"Retail has returned without limitation," he said. “Hospitality has returned without limitations; Public transportation and travel across the country are fully open. "
However, the return to freedom of movement is not entirely complete. With the pandemic continuing elsewhere, the country's borders are still blocked. Plans for a travel bubble with Australia are underway, but moving slowly.
Ms. Ardern also announced that QR codes would appear wherever people gather. He asked companies to remind people to scan the codes in the government contact tracking app to make any future outbreaks easier to track and isolate.
"This is a key new habit that we are asking all New Zealanders to adopt," he said, adding that it was a little more extra effort possible thanks to all the work that had already been completed.
"The virus will be in our world for some time," he said. "We are confident that we have eliminated transmission of the virus for now, but elimination is not a point in time; it is a sustained effort."
Can China keep wildlife off the menu?
Bamboo rats lifted Mao Zuqin out of poverty. Now for the coronavirus pandemic, poverty threatens again.
In the past five years, Mao has built a viable farm in southern China with 1,100 bamboo rats, a delicacy in the region. But since February, when China suspended the sale and consumption of wildlife, it has had no way to cover its costs or investments.
China has been praised for suspending wildlife trade, identified as the likely source of the outbreak. But the measure has left millions of workers like Mr. Mao in the lurch. its Economic fate, along with significant loopholes in the restrictions, threatens to undermine China's promise to impose a permanent ban.
China's legislature, the National People's Congress, suspended its annual session last month without adopting laws that would end trade. Instead, it issued a directive to study the application of current rules as it draws up the legislation, a process that could take a year or more. The delay raises fears that China may repeat the experience of the SARS epidemic in 2003, when the country banned the sale of an outbreak-related animal, the palm civet, only to let the decree quietly expire after the crisis peaked.
While the directives of the Communist Party leadership are rarely openly challenged, a permanent ban has powerful constituents and interests against it. And the government has already made exceptions to the use of wild animals for fur and traditional Chinese medicine, which have been actively promoted by Communist Party authorities, including the use of bear bile as a treatment for Covid-19.
"The momentum is not favorable," said Peter J. Li, associate professor at the University of Houston-Downtown and China's policy adviser to the Humane Society International.
Months before an election in which some farm states are major battlegrounds, Democrats and other critics of the administration's farm policies are concerned that new farm subsidies, provided by bipartisan-backed Congress, may be distributed to guarantee President Trump continues to enjoy the support of one of his key voting blocks.
As protests of police brutality stir cities, this is an extraordinary time of pain, especially for black Americans who are suffering the brunt of three crises: police violence, crushing unemployment, and the threat of deadliest infectious disease in a century. Public health experts, activists and lawmakers say the triple threat requires a coordinated response.
"These are interrelated crises: the crisis of racism and inequality that is now converging with the Covid-19 crisis," said Dr. Leana S. Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner who testified before Congress about racial disparities in the pandemic.
The exact cost that the coronavirus has taken on people of color remains unknown; Not all states collect data, writes Sheryl Gay Stolberg. An analysis of data from 40 states and the District of Columbia, published last month by the APM research laboratory, found that black Americans are more than twice as likely as whites, Latinos, or Asian-Americans to die from the coronavirus. In some states, the disparity is much greater.
In addition, devastating job losses are "especially hitting black workers and their families," according to a report by the Institute for Economic Policy, a liberal think tank. The unemployment rate for black Americans is 16.8 percent, compared to 12.4 percent for white Americans, according to federal data released Friday. And while the economy shows signs of recovery, African Americans are left out; The black unemployment rate increased slightly in May despite the decline in white workers.
The massive incarceration of black people has only worsened the huge pandemic burden on minorities. Black Americans are incarcerated in state jails at a rate five times greater than whites, according to the Sentencing Project, a Washington advocacy group.
On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are trying to respond. Representative Barbara Lee, a Democrat from California, introduced legislation last week calling for the creation of a "truth commission, racial healing and transformation,quot; to examine the legacy of slavery and systemic racism. Black Americans, he said, are experiencing "a pandemic within a pandemic."
Tropical storm Christopher made landfall in southeast Louisiana, a state already beset by the coronavirus, on Sunday afternoon, hours after it rained several inches over the New Orleans area, the National Weather Service said.
With at least 42,000 confirmed cases and nearly 3,000 deaths, Louisiana was one of the states most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Experts believe multi-week Mardi Gras festivities it probably served to accelerate the spread of the highly contagious disease in the New Orleans area.
The state health department announced that the storm had forced the closure of some test and mobile test sites Sunday through Friday. The affected test sites are administered by the Louisiana Army National Guard and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
"Testing will resume on Saturday, June 13, pending recovery efforts," the health department said, adding that testing conducted through "other programs at fixed facilities such as nursing homes and prisons will not be seen. affected. "
Christopher has already caused 3-5 foot flooding across the Louisiana coast, from the mouth of the Mississippi River east to Mississippi, said Danielle Manning, a meteorologist with the Baton Rouge office of the Weather Service.
The storm forced evacuations and killed many people in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico.
Cristóbal's strongest gusts are over coastal waters and range from 50 to 60 miles per hour. Onshore winds were 35 to 45 miles per hour, Manning said, adding that many highways were closed.
Late Sunday afternoon, the center of the storm was 65 miles south of New Orleans.
The storm is expected to bring additional bands of rain into the area on Sunday night. Meteorologists are observing persistent rain bands that can cause prolonged rainfall, which can lead to flash floods.
As the coronavirus crisis progresses in the United States, the country remains stagnant on a stubborn plateau. Every day, about 20,000 new cases are identified and about 1,000 more people die. And progress in one place is undermined by setbacks in other places.
Two weeks ago, case numbers in Chicago remained at a high level and alarming growth in Minneapolis-St. Paul's area had shown little sign of sinking. Since then, both regions have reported sustained falls in new cases.
But in the areas around Phoenix, Dallas and Omaha, where the situation in late May seemed stable, even hopeful, more infections have emerged. In the county that includes Wichita, Kansas, where cases are also on the rise, the health director said meetings should be limited to 20 people until early July. County he cited "increased community activity and interaction during Memorial Day weekend and the next two weeks,quot; as a reason for continued distancing.
Although the exponential growth in cases reported in March has ended, much of the country has not seen a drop in the number of cases. Nearly two million people in the United States are known to have had the virus, and more than 110,000 have died. Back in June, more than 100,000 new cases were announced and around 5,000 more deaths.
Case groups continue to emerge across the country, including at a meatpacking plant in Chicago, a summer camp in Tennessee, and an omelette production facility in northwestern Arkansas, a region where outbreaks at various meat processing plants Food is contributing to the explosive growth of cases.
"Don't disappoint your discipline and your knowledge of this virus and the damage it can cause," said Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas. he said Friday.
The future of America's job training programs is in doubt, but some say there is potential for growth.
Future job training programs are in doubt at a time when they would seem more necessary than ever.
Tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs in the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic, while recent riots over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man murdered in police custody in Minneapolis, have been intensified by persistent inequality in income. and the lack of opportunities for many.
Pointing to those problems, Gerald Chertavian, founder and CEO of Year Up, asked, "As we rebuild and recover, will it be more economically inclusive, attracting more Americans?"
Trying to translate life-changing experiences into computer screens and video classes is the crash-inducing experiment now carried out by Year Up and other programs designed for underprivileged Americans.
The long-standing view was that hands-on personal attention was needed to lift students up to fill in the gaps in their education, overcome life's obstacles, and then make their way into the corporate world.
But Chertavian and the leaders of other programs, operating in dozens of American cities, from Seattle to Miami, said they saw opportunities beyond their immediate challenges. The forced march online, they said, has triggered a drastic rethink in the field of employment education and is likely to bring lasting change, and perhaps open the door to significant expansion.
Just over three months after its first coronavirus case was confirmed, New York City is slated to take its first steps toward reopening.
Up to 400,000 workers could begin returning to construction jobs, manufacturing sites, and retail stores in the city's first phase of reopening, an increase in normality that seemed almost inconceivable several weeks ago, when up to 800 people a day died of Covid. . 19]
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday that socially distanced outdoor graduations could take place in New York state starting June 26, with up to 150 people.
Over the course of the pandemic, more than 211,000 people in New York have been infected and nearly 22,000 have died.
State and municipal officials said they were optimistic that the city would begin to resurface. The tests are growing, reaching 33,000 people on a recent day. New infections drop to around 500 per day. half a few weeks ago.
But the way back will be a challenge. More than 885,000 jobs disappeared during the outbreak, and big profits are not expected for the city until 2022. And the reopening has been complicated by vast racial justice protests, forcing government officials and business owners to adjust their plans.
"We were planning to make a lot of noise saying, 'Hi, we're back,'" said Ken Giddon, owner of Rothmans, a small clothing chain. "We don't think it's appropriate now. I think New York City needs a week or two of cure before a week or two of sale."
India reported a record number of coronavirus infections on Sunday, even as officials prepared to lift some of the nation's strictest blockade measures.
With almost 10,000 new infections, India has overtaken Spain and now has the fifth highest workload in the world: around 245,000 infections and 6,929 deaths.
Despite the fact that the number of cases continued to skyrocket, Indian officials made progress in reducing a national blockade by reopening shopping malls, houses of worship and hotels on Monday. Authorities said the relaxations are necessary to restart the economy.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced restrictions in late March, states sealed their borders, companies closed, and the 1.3 billion Indians were ordered to stay inside. Since then, more than 120 million people have lost their jobs and some industries have gone bankrupt.
In the past few weeks, many restrictions have been reversed. Last month, train and bus services and domestic air flights resumed. Most companies were allowed to reopen outside critical points.
Across the United States, doctors and other health workers have been detaining work for the past few days for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time George Floyd, a black man, was caught in the knee of a white police officer. Before die.
For physicians in New York who have struggled to meet the challenges of coronavirus care for months, participation in the protests has been especially poignant. For some black doctors, the protests, like the coronavirus pandemic, are a reminder of the uneven health risks faced by black Americans. African Americans make up 13 percent of the US population. USA, but 24 percent of Covid-19 deaths.
Many say they view the death of black people at the hands of the police as a public health problem. But they also express concern that large gatherings cause a second wave of coronavirus cases, and are balancing their participation with calls for protesters and police to adhere to public health guidelines.
"As a doctor, when I hear 'I can't breathe' I usually rush to someone's bedside," said Dr. Teresa Smith, an emergency doctor at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, who thought about her patients with respiratory failure. when you saw the video of the murder of Mr. Floyd. "Seeing George Floyd crying, that was personal to me as a doctor of color."
Inspired by anti-racism protests that have swept across the United States after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, the marches have been relentless even in global cases of the virus. They are close to seven million and the death toll is close to 400,000.
Singing "The lives of blacks matter,quot; and "Without justice, without peace," thousands of people gathered in Rome on Sunday to protest against racism in the United States and Italy.
"As many of you know, there is a very serious problem with state-tolerated violence,quot; in the United States, said Fatimah Provillon, a New Jersey native who has lived in Rome for 13 years, told the crowd of Italians in mostly young people in the country. Piazza del Popolo. "But it is not just a problem for the United States. It is happening all over the world."
The protests have been taking place over the last week around the world. More than 500 people gathered in Antwerp, Belgium, last Monday despite the official ban on large crowds due to the coronavirus. All the protesters respected the social distancing and wore masks, according to the police, who did not intervene in the demonstration. Another approved rally was planned for Sunday afternoon in Brussels.
More than 55,000 Belgians have also signed a petition to remove the statues of King Leopold II, who oversaw the brutal colonization of the Congo in the 19th century. The petition calls for the removal of all monuments until June 30, the 60th anniversary of Congo's independence. According to the organizers, there is no place for the commemoration of Leopold II in Brussels, the capital, which is home to more than 200 world nationalities.
Last week, people threw red paint on a statue of Leopold II in the city of Ghent, and gagged his face with a message saying "I can't breathe," referring to Mr. Floyd's words in his last moments as White The officer pressed one knee to his neck.
Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has By recommending radical changes to American offices, companies are preparing elaborate new routines to keep employees healthy.
In many cases, the changes will transform daily work offices into fortified sites that resemble biohazard laboratories.
At Cisco, for example, employees will have to log into an app every day and answer various questions about their health. Those approved by the application can go to the office, where they will face a temperature control. Anyone with a fever will be sent home.
Simply complying with the C.D.C. The suggestions will present significant obstacles for many companies, especially those in dense skyscrapers and urban centers.
For example, the agency recommends limiting the use of the elevator to maintain social distance. Some companies rent space in crowded office buildings, sharing elevators with many other tenants.
Even for companies that occupy entire buildings, elevators are an annoying problem.
"It can't be two people per elevator in a tall building. That is not only feasible," said Rob Falzon, vice president of Prudential, which occupies several large buildings in Newark. "It would take us two to three hours just for everyone to enter."
A possible solution? Prudential is considering placing ultraviolet lighting on the elevators so that surfaces are continuously disinfected.
A hospital in El Centro, California that has a 20-bed intensive care unit has been overwhelmed by Imperial Valley residents, as well as fleeing Americans and green card holders. overcrowding in clinics and hospitals in Mexicali, a city of 1.1 million just across the border between Mexico and the United States.
To ease the pressure, hospitals in nearby San Diego and Riverside counties began accepting transfers in April. But the intensification of the crisis has led California to enlist hospitals in Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Sacramento to accept patients.
The increasing number of Covid-19 patients entering the United States from Mexico occurs as infection rates have decreased in many parts of California, allowing companies to reopen.
"We worked hard to flatten the curve in California," said Carmela Coyle, president of the California Hospital Association, who asked for help from hospital systems across the state. "Now we have a sudden increase in the Imperial Valley because the situation is very serious in Mexicali."
The number of cases in Imperial County reached 2,540 on Friday, compared with 1,076 two weeks earlier. The county has the highest infection rate in California, and one in 71 residents has contracted the virus. Per capita, the El Centro area has reported the the second largest number of cases of any US metropolitan area. USA in the last two weeks.
Chinese government on Sunday He strongly defended his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, rejecting criticism that officials had suppressed early reports of the disease and claiming that China had set a good example of how to combat it.
A senior official said at a press conference in Beijing that the Chinese government and state media had provided early, timely and extensive information since the first cases appeared in Hubei province late last year. In an apparent reference to the Trump administration's numerous claims that China is to blame for the subsequent global pandemic, he bitterly complained about what he described as foreign lies and slander.
"Those are completely unjustified and unreasonable," said the official, Xu Lin, who oversees the Information Office of the State Council. The agency released a detailed report Sunday on China's epidemic response.
Ma Xiaowei, the minister in charge of the National Health Commission, also said that China "has in no way delayed,quot; the disclosure of information about the disease.
A report released Sunday by Mr. Xu's agency provides a detailed timeline of China's epidemic response. But while Chinese scientists moved quickly to identify the new disease and share their findings internationally, political leaders were slower to act, ordering police investigations of the doctors who tried to sound the alarm in late December.
Since the outbreak began, China has recorded more than 89,000 cases and more than 4,600 deaths.
Las acusaciones de Estados Unidos contra China continuaron el domingo, con el senador Rick Scott, republicano de Florida, diciendo que Estados Unidos tenía evidencia de que China estaba tratando de frenar o sabotear el desarrollo de una vacuna Covid-19 por parte de los países occidentales.
"Tenemos evidencia de que la China comunista está tratando de sabotearnos o desacelerarla,quot;, dijo Scott durante una entrevista con la British Broadcasting Corporation. “China no quiere que nosotros e Inglaterra y Europa lo hagamos primero. Han decidido ser un adversario para los estadounidenses y creo que para la democracia en todo el mundo ".
Scott se negó a dar evidencia o detalles de su reclamo, pero dijo que había llegado a través de la comunidad de inteligencia.
En otras noticias mundiales:
Pope Francisco El domingo instó a las personas a seguir las reglas de las autoridades a medida que sus países emergieron de los bloqueos por coronavirus. "Ten cuidado, no llores victoria, no llores victoria demasiado pronto,quot;, dijo a una multitud reunida en la Plaza de San Pedro para una bendición semanal por segunda vez desde que Italia alivió su propio cierre. Las reglas, dijo, "nos ayudará a evitar que el virus avance,quot; nuevamente.
Gobierno de brasil El viernes se eliminaron números completos sobre casos y muertes por coronavirus del sitio web del Ministerio de Salud, alegando sin ofrecer evidencia de que los funcionarios estatales habían estado reportando cifras infladas para asegurar más fondos federales. The indictment outraged public health experts. Y un análisis realizado por The New York Times encontró que las muertes por virus en cinco ciudades brasileñas parecían ser muy poco reportadas.
Cerca de 300 personas. quienes quedaron varados en Perú durante meses por las restricciones de viaje del coronavirus han regresado a España después de organizar su propio vuelo charter. Roberto González, uno de los pasajeros, dijo a los medios locales después de aterrizar en Madrid el sábado que la embajada española en Lima había brindado ayuda "limitada,quot;, principalmente para asegurar los derechos de aterrizaje del avión chárter.
El abrazo de máscaras faciales de Japón puede ser el secreto de su éxito en la lucha contra virus. Los científicos han encontrado una correlación entre los altos niveles de uso de máscaras, ya sea por cuestiones culturales o políticas, y el éxito en la contención del virus.
La economia de Portugal, que depende en gran medida del turismo, se espera que disminuya 6.9 por ciento este año debido al brote de coronavirus, dijo el gobierno. La disminución, dijo, sería la "mayor contracción registrada en las últimas décadas,quot;.
Los informes fueron aportados por Katrin Bennhold, Keith Bradsher, Damien Cave, Maria Cramer, Sandra E. Garcia, David Gelles, Emma Goldberg, J. David Goodman, James Gorman, Amy Harmon, Lara Jakes, Miriam Jordan, David D. Kirkpatrick, Sharon LaFraniere, Steve Lohr, Patricia Mazzei, Raphael Minder, Aimee Ortiz, Elisabetta Povoledo, Monika Pronczuk, Rick Rojas, Anna Schaverien, Kai Schultz, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Mitch Smith y Karen Zraick.