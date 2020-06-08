Coronavirus Live updates: state reopens shocked by protests

The shortage of N95 masks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has led to F.D.A. in the form of emergency use authorizations. The masks, which are intended for use by healthcare workers and front-line personnel, can filter viruses, unlike surgical and cloth masks, which the public is recommended to use to limit the spread of droplets larger than they can spread the new coronavirus.

As concerns were raised about shortages across the country, the agency allowed masks that had not been approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, but were in use in other countries, and also allowed for reuse. of N95 masks after decontamination.

Now, the agency says that certain masks made in China and not approved by NIOSH, while still fine for emergency use, cannot be reused. The list of masks that are licensed but cannot be reused includes a number of 3M models that are made in China.

For healthcare workers, the need for masks, and the ones that really stop viruses, has never been in dispute. But the use of public masks was controversial even before it was politicized. At first, health officials doubted the value of simple masks to protect the user. But over time, they have agreed that the widespread use of masks reduces the spread of the coronavirus. The World Health Organization waited until Friday to endorse the widespread use of face masks by the public.

The F.D.A. The announcement says tests by NIOSH, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have shown that some respirators made in China can "vary in design and performance."

The F.D.A. The announcement included several changes to the emergency authorizations, some related to the use of decontamination systems, all related to the safety of the mask. The agency has been reconsidering and reviewing the decisions about the masks as it gets new information, according to the announcement. In May, it banned a series of masks that had failed testing.